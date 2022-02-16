Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Paysafe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
Binance tie-up with payments network a concern, says UK watchdog

02/16/2022 | 08:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, and Litecoin are seen in front of a displayed Binance logo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it had too few powers to stop Binance from accessing a key UK payments network despite its concerns about the cryptocurrency exchange.

Binance said on its website on Tuesday that users could deposit sterling via Faster Payments, a network that oversees payments and bank account transfers in Britain.

The move is likely to allow the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange to reach more customers in Britain. A Binance spokesperson said it had partnered with payments company Paysafe to access Faster Payments.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned last year that Binance posed a significant risk to consumers, ordering it to cease regulated activities.

"Our concerns about Binance remain," an FCA spokesperson said. "We received a notification of this business partnership but have limited powers to object to arrangements of this kind."

"Paysafe is aware of our concerns and is subject to close ongoing supervision consistent with our approach for firms of its size."

Britain's finance ministry is due to set out later this year how the hitherto largely unregulated crypto sector should be overseen.

In response to Reuters questions on the FCA's concerns, which were first reported by the Financial Times, a Binance spokesperson said it takes a "constructive and collaborative approach" to discussions with regulators.

Paysafe said it was "very impressed by Binance's commitment to grow as an evolving and maturing business." It said it took its regulatory obligations "extremely seriously" and that it had "performed thorough due diligence on Binance to ensure that they also comply with these high standards, as we do with all merchant partners."

"We closely monitor activities across all of the businesses we work with and if any suspicious activity occurs it is reported to the relevant authorities as a priority," it said.

Pay.UK, which owns Faster Payments, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pay.UK sets rules for Faster Payments members but does not have the "legal or regulatory" authority to enforce them, it told Reuters last year.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Tom Wilson. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Tom Wilson and Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 473 M - -
Net income 2021 -180 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 904 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 699 M 2 699 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 75,1%
Managers and Directors
Philip McHugh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ismail Dawood Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Information Officer
Danny Chazonoff Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED-4.60%2 699
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.89%573 933
PROSUS N.V.-7.71%196 518
NETFLIX, INC.-32.37%180 897
AIRBNB, INC.8.16%112 758
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.54%71 959