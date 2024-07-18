With final preparations underway ahead of The Blues’ pre-season tour to the US this summer, the club is delighted to welcome Skrill, the digital wallet powered by global payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), as an official tour partner.

Chelsea FC has welcomed Skrill, the digital wallet powered by global payments platform Paysafe, as an official tour partner for The Blues’ pre-season tour to the US this summer (Photo: Business Wire)

Skrill will be the presenting partner of our opening fixture against Wrexham AFC, as we face the League One side to kick-off the pre-season tour at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Wednesday 24th July. The partnership will expand the brand's presence throughout the American tour, allowing global fans to use Skrill and Paysafe’s online cash solution paysafecard as payment methods at the Chelsea FC Online Megastore until the end of the year.

Founded in 2001 and available in over 130 countries, Skrill is an award-winning, digital wallet brand that is part of Paysafe’s family of consumer wallet products. The company enables consumers and businesses to transact using 260 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea’s Chief Revenue Officer, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Skrill onboard as Official USA Pre-Season Tour Partner of Chelsea FC. We admire their company ethos of offering customers an agile and adaptable approach to financial services, and they’ll provide fans with great opportunities to interact with Chelsea across multiple touchpoints. We’re excited to come together for our match in Santa Clara and get the tour started in style.”

Rob Gatto, Paysafe’s Chief Revenue Officer, said: “Our Skrill digital wallet is truly a game-changer for Chelsea fans’ matchday experiences, empowering them with many ways to pay for merchandise quickly and securely, and with all transactions completed through a single tap on their smartphones, so no action on the pitch is missed.

“We’re also excited about making our paysafecard product available to fans later in the tour. Skrill and paysafecard’s ability to turn transactions into unique experiences is at the core of what Paysafe does, which makes Chelsea Football Club a perfect partner.”

To find out more or download Skrill, head to www.skrill.com/en-us.

To find out more about the men’s team’s trip to the States this summer, click here.

About Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and its men’s team were the FIFA Club World Cup winners for 2021, with the final when the side beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London’s most central football club, based at the iconic 40,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed ‘The Blues’, the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and Super Cup triumphs ensured Chelsea became the first club to win four major UEFA club competitions twice, following its earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Chelsea Women’s team have enjoyed a huge amount of success and in 2024 won the FA Women’s Super League for a fifth consecutive year and the seventh time overall. The Women’s FA Cup has been won on five occasions. The side has also captured the FA Women’s League Cup twice as well as reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2021.

In addition to possessing some of the world’s most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since the Academy building’s opening in 2008, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and the U23 and U18 Premier League national championships most recently in 2019/20 and 2017/18 respectively.

The Chelsea Foundation boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $140 billion in 2023, and approximately 3,200 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

