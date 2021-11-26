Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Paysafe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Paysafe Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

11/26/2021 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PSFE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Paysafe released its third quarter financial results on November 11, 2021. The Company admitted "softer than expected revenue, reflecting both market and performance challenges within the digital wallet business." Based on this news, shares of Paysafe dropped by 41% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PAYSAFE LIMITED
07:14aPaysafe Working With Huawei to Add Paysafecard Payment Option in Huawei AppGallery
MT
11/25Paysafe Partners With Huawei for Online Cash Payments in the Huawei AppGallery
BU
11/25Paysafe Partners With Huawei for Online Cash Payments in the Huawei AppGallery
CI
11/23PAYSAFE : integrates with IATA Financial Gateway to give airlines greater payments choice
PU
11/22PAYSAFE : Skrill and NETELLER launch four new cryptocurrencies to buy and sell in wallet
PU
11/19PAYSAFE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Paysafe Limited on Behalf of ..
BU
11/19PAYSAFE : Paysafecard named one of ‘Austria's Leading Companies' for 2021
PU
11/19PAYSAFE : Global merchants concerned about checkout outages for holiday shopping
PU
11/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pay..
BU
11/18PSFE INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Paysafe Limited Investors with..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYSAFE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 473 M - -
Net income 2021 -181 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 904 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 851 M 2 851 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart PAYSAFE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Paysafe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSAFE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,94 $
Average target price 6,44 $
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip McHugh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ismail Dawood Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Information Officer
Danny Chazonoff Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED-73.91%2 851
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.28%583 587
NETFLIX, INC.21.74%291 591
PROSUS N.V.-16.93%259 968
AIRBNB, INC.22.54%112 645
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.49%81 640