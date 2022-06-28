Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Paysafe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
2.280 USD   -3.80%
04:01aMastercard and Paysafe Deepen Global Collaboration With Integration of Mastercard Send
BU
06/24PAYSAFE LIMITED(NYSE : PSFE) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24PAYSAFE LIMITED(NYSE : PSFE) dropped from Russell Midcap Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mastercard and Paysafe Deepen Global Collaboration With Integration of Mastercard Send

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Paysafe offers merchants fast and secure payout capabilities with Mastercard Send

Mastercard and Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) today announce the integration of Mastercard Send into Paysafe’s payments platform, enhancing the payout capabilities offered to Paysafe’s merchant customers in the UK and EU. The addition of Mastercard Send is the latest extension of the ongoing global relationship between the two companies which supports multiple Paysafe products and services.

Mastercard Send enables people and organisations to send and receive money around the world in near real-time. It is designed to help banks, businesses and digital players modernise the way they send payments, giving people access to funds with speed, choice, and security wherever they interact.

The addition of Mastercard Send supports Paysafe in offering its merchant base a fast, tried and tested international and domestic payout service. This is key for speed of settlement particularly for small businesses or those in specialised industries such as insurance, marketplaces and e-commerce or gaming. Mastercard Send enables funds to be sent quickly and securely to cards, bank accounts and mobile wallets.

The integration also supports merchants who have experienced changing consumer payment preferences since the beginning of the pandemic. According to a study commissioned by Paysafe, most online businesses (61%) have accelerated their plans to upgrade the checkout since the outbreak of COVID-19 as a direct result of seeing consumer payments preferences changing (65%) and customers asking for more payment options (52%).

For those merchants with the most up-to-date integration to Paysafe’s platform, Mastercard Send will be available via their existing payment connection, alongside the full suite of Paysafe’s payment products and services. Through the integration, merchants will also be provided with automatic reconciliations plus transaction data along with customisable reports.

Scott Abrahams, Senior Vice President Business Development, United Kingdom and Ireland SIP at Mastercard said, “In a climate where the adoption of digital payments has grown exponentially, we’re committed to supporting businesses in their ability to send money internationally, quickly and securely. We value our ongoing relationship with Paysafe by offering Mastercard Send as part of the suite of payment solutions available via Paysafe’s single API connection.”

Paulette Rowe, CEO of Integrated and Ecommerce Solutions at Paysafe, said, “Mastercard Send offers a truly fast and reliable outgoing fund settlement option, so we are pleased to offer this innovation to our merchants. As part of our customer-centric approach and deep expertise in specialised industries, we understand the pressures our merchants face in offering customer payouts at speed. By offering Mastercard Send we are further enhancing the tailored approach which we provide to businesses internationally as well as delivering multiple methods of payment.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Mastercard

www.mastercard.com Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Follow us on Twitter @MastercardUK

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PAYSAFE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 538 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 155 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 653 M 1 653 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart PAYSAFE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Paysafe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSAFE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,28 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce F. Lowthers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ismail Dawood Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Henson Non-Executive Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Information Officer
Danny Chazonoff Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED-39.39%1 719
INTUIT INC.-35.07%117 801
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-9.64%59 962
ADYEN N.V.-38.86%46 167
WORLDLINE-21.38%11 416
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-32.87%7 800