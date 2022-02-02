Paysafe : Aircash partners with Paysafe to support cash-based money transfers

Feb 02, 2022

Aircash wallet customers can now use Paysafecash to top up their accounts

Vienna, Austria: Aircash, the electronic money institution that enables fast and secure money transfers between Aircash users, has partnered with leading specialised payments platform, Paysafe. Paysafe's eCash solution, Paysafecash, can now be used by Aircash wallet users to top up their accounts directly with cash. The service is available to Aircash wallet users in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Cyprus, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

To add cash into their accounts, users simply select "cash" as the top up method on the deposit screen of their Aircash wallet app. This generates a barcode which they can take to a nearby Paysafecash payment point to complete the transaction in cash.

International research commissioned by Paysafe in 2020* into how COVID has impacted consumer payment preferences showed that cash remains central to people's spending plans and retains a firm role as part of the payments ecosystem. 50% of respondents believe that cash is the most reliable form of payment in a crisis and 72% of people said they would be worried if they weren't able to access cash.

Hrvoje Cosic, CEO of Aircash, commented, "Aircash wallet is a simple, fast and safe mobile payments application that allows users to deposit, store and transfer their money in a digital form. This is particularly useful for users living abroad who want to send money to friends and family back home. By allowing them to top up their accounts with cash through a trusted solution like Paysafecash with its wide network of payment points, we are making this service more accessible for our users."

Udo Müller, CEO of Paysafe's eCash division, added: "The partnership between Aircash and Paysafe goes to the heart of a problem faced by many migrant communities. Enabling people to digitise their cash and allowing them to transfer it easily helps them support families back home. Our eCash network is extremely well established and continually expanding, putting us in a unique position to support this important function."

~ENDS~

*Paysafe and Sapio Research surveyed 8,000 consumers across the US, UK, Canada, Bulgaria, Italy, Austria, and Germany between 8-15 April 2020. For more information visit: https://www.paysafe.com/en/blog/how-covid-19-is-impacting-consumer-payment-preferences/

About Paysafecash

Paysafecash, from leading specialised payments platform Paysafe, is an eCash payment method for customers who want to pay online easily and safely using cash. Available in nearly 30 countries, Paysafecash makes online transactions possible for customers, who do not have a debit or credit card, or who do not want to use them online. Payments are made by generating a barcode during the online checkout, which can then be scanned and paid for in person at one of more than 190,000 payment points. Paysafecash was launched in 2018 by the same Paysafe team who created the award-winning, prepaid cash solution paysafecard in 2000. A market leader in eCash payment solutions, paysafecard allows customers to buy prepaid vouchers that they can then redeem online.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Aircash wallet

Aircash wallet is a simple, fast and safe mobile payments application. It allows users to deposit and store their money in a digital form. Users can transfer money between each other, pay for goods and services such as lotteries, online games, tolls, parking, Playstation, telecom services and others. Money can be deposited in cash at existing POS such as gas stations, kiosks and others, by credit cards, bank transfers and can be withdrawn in cash at ATMs, deposit POS locations or can be transferred to users' bank accounts.

About Aircash

Aircash is an electronic money institution with a license issued by Croatian National Bank and validity throughout the whole European Union. Aircash is an IT financial platform that enables the fast and secure transfer of money between Aircash users, in compliance with all relevant regulations, in particular procedures for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.

For Media Inquiries:

Sanna Raza, Corporate Communications Manager, DACH | sanna.raza@paysafe.com

+43 676 765 7202