    PSFE   BMG6964L2062

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:53:26 2023-05-26 am EDT
9.950 USD   +0.51%
Paysafe : Annual General Meeting Results - Form 6-K

05/26/2023 | 09:23am EDT
Annual General Meeting Results

On May 25, 2023, Paysafe Limited ("we," "us" or the "Company") held our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The following below are the voting results on the matters voted upon at the Meeting, all of which are described more fully in our 2023 Proxy Statement.

Matthew Bryant received a plurality of the votes cast and has been elected as a Class II director in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, so to hold office until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders;
Mark Brooker received a plurality of the votes cast and has been elected as a Class II director in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, so to hold office until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders;
Dagmar Kollmann received a plurality of the votes cast and has been elected as a Class II director in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, so to hold office until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders;
Hilary Stewart-Jones received a plurality of the votes cast and has been elected as a Class II director in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, so to hold office until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders; and
Our shareholders approved the re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche, an independent registered public accounting firm, to act as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and authorized our Board of Directors, acting through our Audit Committee, to fix the remuneration of our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

This report on Form 6-K and our previous report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on May 17, 2023 shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in the registration statements on Form F-3 (No. 333-263910), Form S-8 (No. 333-256692) and Form S-8 (No. 333-270582) of the Company and the prospectuses incorporated therein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Paysafe Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 13:22:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 593 M - -
Net income 2023 18,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 607 M 607 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart PAYSAFE LIMITED
Paysafe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PAYSAFE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,90 $
Average target price 26,12 $
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce F. Lowthers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Gersh Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Henson Non-Executive Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Operating Officer
Richard Swales Chief Risk Officer & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED-28.73%607
INTUIT INC.6.14%115 693
ADYEN N.V.15.52%49 464
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-21.47%31 565
WORLDLINE7.77%11 898
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.56.69%11 740
