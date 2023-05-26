Paysafe : Annual General Meeting Results - Form 6-K

Annual General Meeting Results

On May 25, 2023, Paysafe Limited ("we," "us" or the "Company") held our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The following below are the voting results on the matters voted upon at the Meeting, all of which are described more fully in our 2023 Proxy Statement.

Matthew Bryant received a plurality of the votes cast and has been elected as a Class II director in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, so to hold office until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders;

Mark Brooker received a plurality of the votes cast and has been elected as a Class II director in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, so to hold office until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders;

Dagmar Kollmann received a plurality of the votes cast and has been elected as a Class II director in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, so to hold office until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders;

Hilary Stewart-Jones received a plurality of the votes cast and has been elected as a Class II director in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, so to hold office until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders; and

Our shareholders approved the re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche, an independent registered public accounting firm, to act as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and authorized our Board of Directors, acting through our Audit Committee, to fix the remuneration of our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

This report on Form 6-K and our previous report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on May 17, 2023 shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in the registration statements on Form F-3 (No. 333-263910), Form S-8 (No. 333-256692) and Form S-8 (No. 333-270582) of the Company and the prospectuses incorporated therein.

