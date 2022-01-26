Paysafe : Binance Reopens EUR Bank Transfer via SEPA through Paysafe partnership

Jan 26, 2022

[This is a republished version of an announcement issued by Binance and originally issued: here]

January 26th, 2022. London, UK -Binance has partnered with Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, to launch the pilot program for EUR Deposit and Withdrawal via the SEPA payment network, effective 2022-01-26 13:00 (UTC).

Users are selected based on a range of testing criteria to participate in the pilot program. The full re-opening of SEPA channels will scale up across the markets in due course.

Users will be able to perform EUR transactions on Binance by following the guides below:

Risk Warning: Trading cryptocurrencies involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your capital. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose and you should ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. Before trading, please take into consideration your level of experience, purchase objectives, and seek independent financial advice if necessary. It is your responsibility to ascertain whether you are permitted to use the services of Binance based on the legal requirements in your country of residence. Purchasing crypto assets may not be covered by financial ombudsman services or subject to protection under financial services compensation schemes (or similar services or schemes) in your country of residence.

See original announcement: https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/6bd5763ecaa04a4a87b2ef0053842207

###

