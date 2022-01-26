Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Paysafe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 01/26 10:44:39 pm
3.5400 USD   +2.31%
05:29pPAYSAFE : Binance Reopens EUR Bank Transfer via SEPA through Paysafe partnership
PU
09:28aFinancial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Wednesday
MT
09:12aFinancial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paysafe : Binance Reopens EUR Bank Transfer via SEPA through Paysafe partnership

01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 26, 2022

[This is a republished version of an announcement issued by Binance and originally issued: here]

January 26th, 2022. London, UK -Binance has partnered with Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, to launch the pilot program for EUR Deposit and Withdrawal via the SEPA payment network, effective 2022-01-26 13:00 (UTC).

Users are selected based on a range of testing criteria to participate in the pilot program. The full re-opening of SEPA channels will scale up across the markets in due course.

Users will be able to perform EUR transactions on Binance by following the guides below:

Risk Warning: Trading cryptocurrencies involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your capital. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose and you should ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. Before trading, please take into consideration your level of experience, purchase objectives, and seek independent financial advice if necessary. It is your responsibility to ascertain whether you are permitted to use the services of Binance based on the legal requirements in your country of residence. Purchasing crypto assets may not be covered by financial ombudsman services or subject to protection under financial services compensation schemes (or similar services or schemes) in your country of residence.

See original announcement: https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/6bd5763ecaa04a4a87b2ef0053842207

###

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

The assets, liabilities, and results of operations of Skrill USA are consolidated in Paysafe Limited's consolidated financial statements; however, Paysafe Limited has no direct equity ownership in Skrill USA.

Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

For further information, please contact:
Kate Aldridge, SVP Corporate Communications and Content, Paysafe

T: +1-514-452-8747; E: Kate.Aldridge@Paysafe.com

Disclaimer

Paysafe Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAYSAFE LIMITED
05:29pPAYSAFE : Binance Reopens EUR Bank Transfer via SEPA through Paysafe partnership
PU
09:28aFinancial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Wednesday
MT
09:12aFinancial
MT
04:20aPaysafe Expands Into New York Sports-Betting Market
MT
04:01aPaysafe Strengthens iGaming Market Leadership With New York Entry
BU
01/20PAYSAFE : extends its partnership with transcoin.me to enable cash funding for cryptocurre..
PU
01/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Paysa..
PR
01/11Over Half of Crypto-Natives Would Rather Get Paid Their Salary in Cryptocurrency, Resea..
BU
01/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Paysa..
PR
01/04Paysafe Principal Shareholder Cannae Holdings Purchased $22.2 Million in Paysafe Common..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYSAFE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 473 M - -
Net income 2021 -181 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 904 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 504 M 2 504 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float -
Chart PAYSAFE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Paysafe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSAFE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,46 $
Average target price 6,39 $
Spread / Average Target 84,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip McHugh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ismail Dawood Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Information Officer
Danny Chazonoff Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED-11.51%2 504
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.68%571 560
PROSUS N.V.-5.21%200 632
NETFLIX, INC.-39.18%162 307
AIRBNB, INC.-13.17%90 522
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.96%67 555