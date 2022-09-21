Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Paysafe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
1.550 USD   -3.73%
04:01aPaysafe Joins Spreedly's Partnership Program for International Merchant Payments
BU
09/07SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Finishing Near Wednesday Session Highs
MT
09/07SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paysafe Joins Spreedly's Partnership Program for International Merchant Payments

09/21/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spreedly offers Paysafe’s payment gateway to merchants across the UK and Europe

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialised payments platform, announces a new partnership with Spreedly, a leading global payments orchestration platform provider, to offer Paysafe’s payment gateway to Spreedly’s international merchant base.

Paysafe joins Spreedly’s Partnership Program to become part of its diversified and inclusive ecosystem which offers multiple payments services globally, with 120+ available integrations from a single point of connection. The program helps drive faster customer acquisition and stronger revenue growth for businesses, and increased value to merchants, platforms, and other customers.

Through Paysafe’s payment gateway, merchants are able to process card transactions seamlessly across multiple countries and currencies. Using Paysafe’s services, merchants can accept payments in over 40 currencies and support a large range of local payment methods, underpinned by the deep regulatory expertise and compliance required to process cross-border payments effectively and expand into new regions.

The partnership between Paysafe and Spreedly initially launched in the UK and Europe, with a particular focus on eCommerce, retail, travel, crypto, and financial services where both companies have a strong existing footprint. The two companies plan to extend the partnership into North America and Latin America.

Rob Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Paysafe, said: “Spreedly’s Partnership Program has an exciting vision to offer businesses the opportunity to easily test and add new payment services through its ecosystem, which in turn can bolster all-important customer acquisition and retention efforts. We are delighted to bring Paysafe’s powerful payments solutions to this ecosystem and are looking forward to a successful collaboration.”

Bill Ryan, vice president of global sales with Spreedly, said: “Our partners join our program to signal to the market their commitment to building an inclusive payments ecosystem, full of potential for payment services providers as well as the merchants, merchant aggregators, and marketplaces. We welcome the addition of Paysafe’s innovative and robust payment solutions as we continue to see incredible growth in transaction volume throughout the EU driven by merchants and merchant aggregators interested in the benefits of Payments Orchestration.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PAYSAFE LIMITED
04:01aPaysafe Joins Spreedly's Partnership Program for International Merchant Payments
BU
09/07SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Finishing Near Wednesday Session Highs
MT
09/07SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
09/07SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday
MT
09/07Paysafe, ClutchBet Partner to Ease Online Payments
MT
09/07Paysafe Strengthens Iowa iGaming Market Presence with ClutchBet Deal
BU
09/07Paysafe Strengthens Iowa iGaming Market Presence with ClutchBet Deal
CI
09/06Q2 Was Positive for Electronic Transaction Processors, Barrington Says
MT
09/02Paysafe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/01Consumers' Online Payment Security Fears Grow Following ‘Cost-of-Living Crisis', ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYSAFE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 479 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 788 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 124 M 1 124 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart PAYSAFE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Paysafe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSAFE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,55 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 77,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce F. Lowthers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ismail Dawood Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Henson Non-Executive Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Information Officer
Danny Chazonoff Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED-60.36%1 124
INTUIT INC.-35.04%117 771
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-25.12%49 690
ADYEN N.V.-44.56%39 645
WORLDLINE-11.24%12 229
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-44.03%8 751