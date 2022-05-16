Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Paysafe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.370 USD   +18.50%
04:02aPaysafe Launches Unified Payments Partnership With Strive Gaming
BU
05/12Susquehanna Lowers Paysafe's Price Target to $7 From $9, Maintains Positive Rating
MT
05/12Credit Suisse Adjusts Paysafe's Price Target to $2.25 from $3.50, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paysafe Launches Unified Payments Partnership With Strive Gaming

05/16/2022 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Online sportsbook platform provider plugs into Paysafe to offer payment solutions to gaming operators in regulated markets across North America

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a new partnership with Strive Gaming, an advanced player account management (PAM) platform designed for the multi-state requirements of online operators in the North American market.

The partnership with Paysafe follows Strive Gaming’s recently unveiled collaboration with longstanding Paysafe partner Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the U.S. state of Arizona and the Canadian province of Ontario. Strive Gaming has now integrated Paysafe’s payments technology into its PAM platform to provide Golden Nugget Online Gaming and its other U.S. and Canadian iGaming clients with a full suite of traditional and alternative payment methods via a single interface.

Through Paysafe, operators that adopt the Strive Gaming PAM platform will be able to offer their customers a complete range of depositing and payout options tailored to their specific preferences. Players will have the ability to easily deposit funds using their credit or debit card, with transactions processed seamlessly via Paysafe’s best-in-breed payment gateway, in addition to the Skrill USA digital wallet, which was upgraded in Q4, and Paysafecash and paysafecard eCash solutions for those who prefer to wager online with cash.

Paysafe will also support the Strive Gaming PAM platform with real-time reporting and analytics tools, which allow for the monitoring of transactions and individual payment methods to optimize online payment acceptance, as well as enhanced security to protect player and operator data.

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re proud to support Strive Gaming’s core mission of bringing operators closer to their customers through our leading payment solutions. We look forward to evolving our partnership with Strive Gaming to support North American iGaming operators’ growth in new and existing markets.”

Max Meltzer, CEO of Strive Gaming, commented: “Strive Gaming has become a leading platform in the U.S. and Canada quickly because of our scalable technology, enabling speed to market and efficiencies for leading operators. Integrations and partnerships at the deepest levels, and quickly achieved, are a hallmark of our tech stack with no technical debt. Integrating and collaborating with Paysafe makes so much sense for our customers, and we are pleased to be working with Paysafe now and over the long-term.”

About Paysafe Limited
Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming
Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of May 16th, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Strive Gaming
The first platform business specifically set up to satisfy the modern, multi-state requirements of US operators and be ready for any future regulatory developments in Canada. Advanced platform technology based on a modular, multi-tenant, future-proofed design that is widely tested and far more ready for the rigors of multi-state regulatory requirements and US end-users than any other iGaming platform on the market.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PAYSAFE LIMITED
04:02aPaysafe Launches Unified Payments Partnership With Strive Gaming
BU
05/12Susquehanna Lowers Paysafe's Price Target to $7 From $9, Maintains Positive Rating
MT
05/12Credit Suisse Adjusts Paysafe's Price Target to $2.25 from $3.50, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/12RBC Cuts Price Target on Paysafe to $4 From $5, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Wednesday
MT
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Paysafe Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11Special Report-How Wall Street banks made a killing on SPAC craze
RE
05/11Paysafe Reports Wider Q1 Loss as Revenue Drops; Provides Q2, Full-Year Outlook
MT
05/11Paysafe Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year of 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYSAFE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 539 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 154 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 719 M 1 719 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart PAYSAFE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Paysafe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSAFE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Average target price 3,78 $
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce F. Lowthers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ismail Dawood Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Henson Non-Executive Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Information Officer
Danny Chazonoff Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED-39.39%1 719
INTUIT INC.-42.20%105 138
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-11.59%58 936
ADYEN N.V.-35.81%47 833
WORLDLINE-24.81%10 762
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-39.81%9 320