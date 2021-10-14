Paysafe : NETELLER launches fiat-to-crypto withdrawal service

Oct 14, 2021

October 14, 2021 - Digital payments provider NETELLER has announced a new feature for its digital wallet that enables users to withdraw funds directly to a cryptocurrency address of their choice.

Customers of NETELLER, which is part of the specialised payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), are able to instantly convert and withdraw their fiat balance to an external cryptocurrency wallet by entering an address. The feature can be accessed when a customer goes to withdraw funds in their account and selects 'Crypto Wallet'. The user then enters the balance amount and wallet address of either a Bitcoin or Ethereum wallet.

The withdrawal feature is already live in ten countries internationally including the UK, Chile, Canada and Australia, with plans to roll it out in additional countries and add more cryptocurrencies for withdrawal in the future. The launch follows the availability of the fiat-to-crypto withdrawal service for Skrill, Paysafe's other digital wallet, in February of this year.

Using NETELLER's cryptocurrency service, customers can instantly convert 40 fiat currencies, including the Euro, US dollar, and British pound sterling, into interests in 38 different cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC) and, most recently, Solana (SOL).

"With so much interest in the digital asset space right now we're excited to announce this new feature for NETELLER's cryptocurrency service, which is the latest in a series of new additions and enhancements," said Jordan Stoev, Head of Crypto, Skrill and NETELLER, at Paysafe. "The new withdrawal feature saves both time and money spent on fees for our NETELLER cryptocurrency users by allowing them to move their existing fiat balance to a crypto address of their choosing."

About NETELLER

Founded in 1999, NETELLER is a digital wallet which offers people the ability to send and spend money online from a simple account. It allows customers to upload funds from credit and debit cards, bank accounts and a variety of alternative payment methods and use those funds to send money to friends and family or spend online wherever they see NETELLER at the checkout. Customers can also use a prepaid Net+ card wherever Mastercard is accepted. For businesses, NETELLER connects them to millions of wallet holders around the world.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

