Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Paysafe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paysafe : NETELLER launches fiat-to-crypto withdrawal service

10/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 14, 2021

October 14, 2021 - Digital payments provider NETELLER has announced a new feature for its digital wallet that enables users to withdraw funds directly to a cryptocurrency address of their choice.

Customers of NETELLER, which is part of the specialised payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), are able to instantly convert and withdraw their fiat balance to an external cryptocurrency wallet by entering an address. The feature can be accessed when a customer goes to withdraw funds in their account and selects 'Crypto Wallet'. The user then enters the balance amount and wallet address of either a Bitcoin or Ethereum wallet.

The withdrawal feature is already live in ten countries internationally including the UK, Chile, Canada and Australia, with plans to roll it out in additional countries and add more cryptocurrencies for withdrawal in the future. The launch follows the availability of the fiat-to-crypto withdrawal service for Skrill, Paysafe's other digital wallet, in February of this year.

Using NETELLER's cryptocurrency service, customers can instantly convert 40 fiat currencies, including the Euro, US dollar, and British pound sterling, into interests in 38 different cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC) and, most recently, Solana (SOL).

"With so much interest in the digital asset space right now we're excited to announce this new feature for NETELLER's cryptocurrency service, which is the latest in a series of new additions and enhancements," said Jordan Stoev, Head of Crypto, Skrill and NETELLER, at Paysafe. "The new withdrawal feature saves both time and money spent on fees for our NETELLER cryptocurrency users by allowing them to move their existing fiat balance to a crypto address of their choosing."

About NETELLER

Founded in 1999, NETELLER is a digital wallet which offers people the ability to send and spend money online from a simple account. It allows customers to upload funds from credit and debit cards, bank accounts and a variety of alternative payment methods and use those funds to send money to friends and family or spend online wherever they see NETELLER at the checkout. Customers can also use a prepaid Net+ card wherever Mastercard is accepted. For businesses, NETELLER connects them to millions of wallet holders around the world.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

Contact Details

Anna Howard, Director of Communications, Europe and Asia, Paysafe
Anna.howard@paysafe.com
Phone: +442038908975

Disclaimer

Paysafe Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAYSAFE LIMITED
10/07PAYSAFE : and ResponseCRM to deliver subscription-based billing solutions for US merchants
PU
10/06PAYSAFE : Skrill and NETELLER Add Solana Buying and Selling Support
PU
10/04Paysafe Powers Online Payments for Montana Lottery’s Sportsbook
CI
10/04PAYSAFE : powers online payments for Montana Lottery's sportsbook
PU
09/30PAYSAFE : Streamlines Payments for Interactive Wagering With Fubo Gaming in US
BU
09/30Paysafe Streamlines Payments for Interactive Wagering with Fubo Gaming in US
CI
09/29PAYSAFE : and Shelby Financial partner to safeguard US airline payments
PU
09/28PAYSAFE : Mexican actor Diego Boneta becomes face of Skrill Money Transfer in US
PU
09/27ANALYSIS : Europe's IPO market roars back to life but where are the SPACs?
RE
09/21PAYSAFE : to Present at the BMO 2021 Digital Banking Summit
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYSAFE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 537 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -246x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 334 M 5 334 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,59x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart PAYSAFE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Paysafe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSAFE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,37 $
Average target price 13,88 $
Spread / Average Target 88,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip McHugh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ismail Dawood Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Information Officer
Danny Chazonoff Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED-51.19%5 334
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.33%591 568
NETFLIX, INC.16.46%278 729
PROSUS N.V.-19.44%261 310
AIRBNB, INC.18.24%107 523
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.00%88 320