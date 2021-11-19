Paysafe : Paysafecard named one of ‘Austria's Leading Companies' for 2021

Nov 19, 2021

Paysafe's eCash solution awarded second place in Vienna's 'Best International Companies' category

Vienna, Austria: -paysafecard, a leading global eCash solutions provider and part of leading specialised payments platform Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), has been awarded second place in the 'Best International Companies' category at the Austria's Leading Companies (ALC) Awards for 2021. The awards ceremony took place in Vienna on Thursday, November 18.

The 23rd annual ALC awards are one of the most highly regarded and competitive industry awards in Austria. This year marks the seventh time that paysafecard has been recognised.

The Austrian Leading Companies Awards are hosted by the Austrian daily newspaper Die Presse, PwC Austria and KSV 1870. The award criteria include balance sheet data, turnover and revenue growth. Results from the previous three years are analysed to test entrants' company stability, measure how future-proofed they are and underline their importance to industry in Austria.

Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, commented: "This award is a well-deserved recognition of our team's achievements over the last year and it is a great feeling to once again be named one of Austria's Leading Companies. We look forward to building on our successful long-term strategy, which has seen us expand both internationally through acquisition and with new merchant partners. I am extremely proud of my team and know we will continue to aim high, work together and keep our customers' needs at the heart of everything we do."

paysafecard was founded as a start-up in Vienna in 2000 and has since developed into a global player in the digital payments industry as part of Paysafe. With 250 employees in Austria, the team's eCash solutions include paysafecard, an award-winning prepaid payment solution featuring a 16-digit code. It has become a popular online payment method, particularly because it is safe and convenient for consumers, and has been integrated as a payment solution by many of the tech giants in their app stores. Paysafecash is a second solution from the team behind paysafecard which enables users to complete online transactions using cash. Both solutions reach customer groups who do not have credit cards or bank accounts or do not want to use them online and enable them to participate in the digital marketplace.

About paysafecard

paysafecard, a market leader in eCash payment solutions, was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vienna. paysafecard is part of the leading specialised payments platform Paysafe, which provides a broad portfolio of innovative payment solutions and services. paysafecard offers prepaid and online cash solutions under the brands paysafecard, paysafecard account, paysafecard Mastercard® and Paysafecash. Available in over 650,000 sales outlets in 50 countries, paysafecard enables simple and secure online transactions with cash. By using a 16-digit paysafecard code, customers do not need an account or credit card to pay on the Internet, protecting their confidential financial information. In 2018, paysafecard developed Paysafecash, with which customers can shop online first and then pay securely for their purchases with cash offline at the next payment point. Paysafecash is already available in almost 30 countries. In 2020, paysafecard reached a transaction volume of 4 billion euros. www.paysafecard.com

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

