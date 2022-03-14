Paysafe : Petroleum Card Services wins NMA's ‘Supplier of the Year' award

Mar 14, 2022

Neighborhood Market Association recognizes petro payments provider as leading supplier of payment processing solutions to California, Nevada, and Arizona retailers

Houston, Texas -Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Petroleum Card Services ("PCS"), its payment processing solutions provider for U.S. gas stations and convenience stores (C-stores), won in the 'Supplier of the Year' category at the Neighborhood Market Association ("NMA")'s Annual Banquet and Award Celebration. The winners were announced at the association's 26th annual awards ceremony, held Friday, March 11th, 2022, in San Diego, California.

The NMA's Annual Banquet brings retailers, suppliers, government representatives, and community leaders together to recognize the very best service providers for their contributions within the community and across the industry. PCS' win builds on a long-standing partnership with the NMA to support their core mission of empowering and providing greater representation to family-owned businesses in California, Nevada, and Arizona. An expanded partnership in 2021 saw PCS become NMA's preferred payments processor.

With over two decades' experience providing personalized payments expertise to independent, unbranded gas stations, PCS' latest award reflects its commitment to delivering tailored solutions to service every aspect of a business's day-to-day payments needs.

Over the last 12 months, PCS implemented a number of product updates and fraud prevention tools designed to assist in upgrading payment terminals and point of sale (POS) systems for EMV compliance and to better protect businesses and their consumers against fraudulent activity. These enhancements provide partners with the ability to proactively respond to emerging threats at the pump and securely process transactions while remaining compliant with regulatory standards.

Further demonstrating its focus on building meaningful industry relationships, PCS continues to place a strong emphasis on working collaboratively with community partners like NMA to educate businesses and association members on how to best navigate the evolving space.

Lori Griboski, VP, Petroleum Sales at Paysafe's Petroleum Card Services, said: "We're so proud to see PCS recognized as the leading supplier of payment processing solutions at this year's award ceremony. It's an honor to receive recognition from the NMA, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with the Association by providing its members with unparalleled support and the expertise needed to take their businesses to the next level."

Marlon Oram Mansour, President at Neighborhood Market Association, commented: "Our partnership with PCS has been new, but we hope to continue this fruitful and successful relationship for many years. Having the chance to work with a company that both does great work and has a family-like atmosphere is wonderful."

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Petroleum Card Services (PCS)

Founded in 1999, Petroleum Card Services (PCS) provides solutions for thousands of direct customers and hundreds of resellers and referral partners. PCS is one of the largest re-marketers of Fiserv's Bypass network in the U.S., leveraging years of experience in petroleum processing, they specialize in, but not limited to, working with independent owners of unbranded gas stations and/or convenience stores. Acquired by iPayment, Inc. in 2005, which was in turn acquired by Paysafe in 2018, PCS operates as an independent business unit from its headquarters location in Minden, Nevada.

About Neighborhood Market Association (NMA)

Neighborhood Market Association (NMA) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation established in 1995 to empower family-owned businesses throughout California, Nevada, and Arizona. Our objectives are to provide representation with government agencies and elected officials, leverage the buying power of our members to receive better pricing on products and services, provide educational and compliance information, tools, community outreach and networking opportunities, and support to our members in order to improve their quality of life and facilitate prosperity in the neighborhoods they serve. NMA strongly believes that family-owned businesses are the cornerstones of the entrepreneurial spirit.

For further information, please contact:

Nick Say, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, North America, Paysafe

T: +1-514-452-8747; E: Nick.Say@Paysafe.com