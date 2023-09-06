Paysafe and Eightcap strengthen their existing partnership to deliver innovative embedded trading and digital wallet solution, set to be rolled out to shared partners in the EU later this year

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, and Eightcap, a global retail trading provider, are excited to announce the strengthening of their partnership through the introduction of an innovative Embedded Trading Wallet solution. This strategic collaboration aims to provide a joint embedded finance solution for Eightcap and Paysafe’s shared partners and merchants.

Eightcap and Paysafe first established a successful payments partnership in 2016, with Paysafe providing a wide range of payment options for Eightcap global traders including digital wallets like Skrill and NETELLER, as well as various local payment methods. Expanding on this collaboration, the newly introduced Embedded Trading Wallet utilizes Paysafe's digital wallet infrastructure and Eightcap's trading technology. This innovative solution allows partners to offer a white-label, plug-and-play trading and payment wallet for their retail traders, making it easier and more convenient for them to engage in trading activities from every corner of the globe.

The Embedded Trading Wallet, hosted within Paysafe and Eightcap's combined global licensing framework, brings together compliance expertise, and payments and trading capabilities to offer partners a seamless and secure trading wallet, empowering them to offer their customers a convenient, secure and reliable trading and digital wallet solution.

Eightcap, a global leader in retail derivatives trading, stands out in the industry with its unique B2B embedded trading API, which allows partners to seamlessly offer over 1,000 tradable instruments in Stocks, Indices, Crypto, FX, and Commodities.

“We’re delighted to be embarking on this strategic partnership with Eightcap and facilitating its embedded trading wallet solution through white labelling our products and services,” said Micah Kershner, SVP of Crypto and Digital Assets at Paysafe. “Embedded finance is the future, and we believe this solution will revolutionise the trader’s experience.”

Patrick Murphy, Director of UK at Eightcap, commented, “We are extremely excited to be entering into this new phase of our partnership. This solution will enable unparalleled payment capabilities for our global partners and traders.”

Eightcap and Paysafe will be attending TOKEN2049 in Singapore (September 13 and 14). To request a meeting with Paysafe, please email crypto-sales@paysafe.com.

###

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

About Eightcap

Melbourne headquartered Eightcap is a global leader in retail derivatives trading. The company offers a comprehensive range of trading options, including Cryptos, Stocks, Indices, FX and Commodities. Eightcap offers these regulated derivatives to traders from over 120 countries via its global licensing framework. It is regulated in Australia (ASIC), UK (FCA), the Bahamas (SCB) and Cyprus/EU (CySEC).

Eightcap is an industry leader in regulated crypto derivatives, partnering with TradingView to enable their users to trade their suite of regulated crypto derivatives via their broker integration with TradingView.

CFD trading carries significant risks, so is not suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you are fully aware of the risks involved, seek independent advice if necessary, and read the relevant legal documentation (available from our website) before making any decisions. For further information, visit www.eightcap.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906316824/en/