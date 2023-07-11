Jul 11, 2023

IC Markets' integration with Paysafe's API will enable multiple payment methods for traders in the region

July 11, 2023; London, U.K. - Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, and International Capital Markets Pty. Ltd. (IC Markets), the world's largest foreign exchange provider, today announced an expansion of their existing partnership into Latin America.

The existing payments partnership between the two companies started in 2018 and saw IC Markets integrate with Paysafe's payments API to offer its traders in Europe access to a broad range of payments options including digital wallets as well as locally preferred payment methods. Under the expanded agreement, IC Markets' traders in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Peru will also now have access to Paysafe's diverse portfolio of payments options to fund their forex trading accounts, including digital wallets such as Skrill and NETELLER, as well as other local payment methods, such as real-time bank transfers.

Latin America has been attracting significant economic interest due to its growing population, rising smartphone adoption and increasing digitization, with consumers driving demand for financial services and alternative payments. The region is particularly important for the retail forex trading market, and Paysafe's deep expertise in compliance and the regulatory landscape in the region supported the integration.

"We're delighted to be expanding our multi-year partnership with IC Markets and facilitating their move into Latin America where we can offer our entire suite of products, including some of the most popular forms of local payments such as bank transfers. The region is growing rapidly, and we look forward to seeing IC Markets thrive there," said Robert Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Paysafe.

About International Capital Markets Pty Ltd (IC Markets)

Sydney headquartered International Capital Markets Pty Ltd is the world's largest Foreign Exchange provider. IC Markets is the industry leader, distinguishing itself with unique forex technology, proprietary tools and services, and a remarkable focus on customer service. IC Markets is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia (AFSL 335692).

Forex and CFD trading may not be suitable for everyone, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. Please consider IC Markets PDS available from IC Markets before entering into any transaction with us. For further information, visit www.icmarkets.com or contact IC Markets by telephone on: +612 8014 4280.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

Contact Details

Paysafe Press Office

pr@paysafe.com