Paysafe : Petroleum Card Services appoints Peter Ransford as Business Development Director

06/09/2021 | 08:21am EDT
Jun 09, 2021

Houston, Texas - Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Petroleum Card Services ('PCS'), its payment processing solutions provider for U.S. gas stations and convenience stores (C-stores), has appointed Peter Ransford as Business Development Director. The strategic appointment of the petroleum and payments veteran is aimed at consolidating PCS' position as the leading payment processing provider to the American independent unbranded gas station space.

Reporting into Lori Griboski, VP, Petroleum Sales, Ransford, who joins PCS from global fuel dispenser supplier Gilbarco Veeder-Root, will collaborate closely with industry stakeholders to further strengthen the Paysafe business unit's referral partner relationships. He will also focus on expanding the reach of PCS' market-leading solutions to grow its portfolio of independent, unbranded gas station partners.

Designed to enhance in-store and at-the-pump payment solutions for independent petroleum and C-store owners, PCS' specialized offering focuses on petro, C-store and liquor store payments, and is tailored to meet individual business needs. Ransford will be leading the development and implementation of PCS' dedicated partner and merchant acquisition strategy with the support of the business unit's in-house sales team.

Ransford brings to the position close to 30 years' experience in strategic business development, customer acquisition, market analysis, and sales, with a strong focus on payments and the petroleum industry. Prior to his most recent role as Retail Solutions Sales Manager for Gilbarco Veeder-Root, where he was selected to the Gilbarco Veeder-Root Circle of Excellence, Ransford held business development and sales positions at Worldpay and Heartland Payment Systems.

Griboski said: 'Peter's versatile experience in both petroleum and payments is a truly unique combination and we're delighted he's joining the team to expand our partner relationships through a genuine understanding of the industry. He will be a tremendous asset to our growing team and will help drive the business forward as a leader in the payments space.'

Commenting on his appointment, Ransford said: 'I'm thrilled to be joining Paysafe's Petroleum Card Services team at such an exciting time in the company's history. There are many opportunities for continued growth, and I look forward to establishing new partnerships while deepening our current business relationships.'

###

About Petroleum Card Services (PCS)
Founded in 1999, Petroleum Card Services (PCS) provides solutions for thousands of direct customers and hundreds of resellers and referral partners. PCS is one of the largest re-marketers of First Data's Buypass network in the U.S., leveraging years of experience in petroleum processing, they specialize in working with independent owners of unbranded gas stations and/or convenience stores. Acquired by iPayment, Inc. in 2005, which was in turn acquired by Paysafe in 2018, PCS operates as an independent business unit from its headquarters location in Minden, Nevada.

About Paysafe Limited
Paysafe Limited ('Paysafe') (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

For further information, please contact:
Nick Say, Manager, Corporate Communications, North America, Paysafe
T: +1-514 452-8747 / Nick.Say@Paysafe.com

Disclaimer

Paysafe Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 12:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
