    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
Paysafe : to Enable Online Cash Payments on Microsoft Store on Xbox

06/30/2021 | 04:31am EDT
Gamers in 22 countries will be able to make online cash transactions with leading eCash solution now added

Leading specialised payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), today announced that it has further extended its relationship with Microsoft, and is now enabling online cash transactions on Microsoft Store on Xbox through Paysafe’s leading eCash payment solution – paysafecard. paysafecard is now available on Xbox consoles for millions of customers in 22 European countries.

paysafecard, available in 50 countries through a distribution network of more than 650,000 points of sale, enables consumers to use cash to shop for goods and services online. Using a 16-digit code, payment transactions are completed simply and securely. Via an online paysafecard account, consumers also have the option to combine credit balances. Sensitive financial data such as bank account or credit card details are not required.

The integration of paysafecard as a payment option on Xbox follows the initial addition of the eCash payment solution on Microsoft Store on Xbox, which was launched in December 2020. The extended service is now available in the following 22 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

The launch is the latest development in an ongoing and multi-faceted collaboration between the two companies which most recently saw Paysafe leveraging Microsoft Azure’s open and flexible cloud computing platform and tools for its US payment processing services.

Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, said: “Integrating paysafecard on Microsoft Store on Xbox will provide an important alternative payment method for millions of customers. paysafecard has been popular within the gaming space for some time, providing a simple and safe online cash payment solution for gamers. It’s an inclusive option for those who might not have traditional bank accounts and provides an easy way to manage entertainment budgets.”

Trevor Nies, Sr. Director of Global Payments & Risk at Microsoft, commented on the partnership: “After integrating paysafecard for Microsoft Store and Xbox.com at the end of last year, it was clear that we wanted to extend this to the game console as well. By offering paysafecard as a payment method we are able to provide cash-based customers access to our digital content on Xbox consoles through a reliable, easy and secure alternative payment method.”

About paysafecard
paysafecard, a market leader in eCash payment solutions, was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vienna. paysafecard is part of the international Paysafe Group, which provides a broad portfolio of innovative payment solutions and services. paysafecard offers prepaid and online cash solutions under the brands paysafecard, my paysafecard, paysafecard Mastercard® and Paysafecash. Available in 650,000 sales outlets in 50 countries, paysafecard enables simple and secure online transactions with cash. By using a 16-digit paysafecard code, customers do not need an account or credit card to pay on the Internet, protecting their confidential financial information. In 2018, paysafecard developed Paysafecash, with which customers can shop online first and then pay securely for their purchases with cash offline at the next payment point. Paysafecash is already available in almost 30 countries. In 2020, paysafecard reached a transaction volume of 4 billion euros. www.paysafecard.com

About Paysafe Limited
Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.


© Business Wire 2021
