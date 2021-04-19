Log in
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
Paysafe : to Release First Quarter Earnings Results on May 11, 2021

04/19/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS), a leading specialized payments platform, will announce first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, prior to market open.

Paysafe will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for one year.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Time

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Hosts

Philip McHugh, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Izzy Dawood, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast

Go to the Investor Relations section of the Paysafe website to listen and view slides

Dial in

877-407-3037 (U.S. toll-free)

215-268-9852 (International)

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 9 706 M 9 706 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 7,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart PAYSAFE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Paysafe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 13,49 $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip McHugh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ismail Dawood Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Information Officer
Danny Chazonoff Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED0.00%9 706
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.17%774 648
NETFLIX, INC.1.07%242 060
PROSUS N.V.8.86%185 883
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.33%112 306
AIRBNB, INC.21.72%107 077
