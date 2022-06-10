Paysafe's Income Access wins Affiliate Tracking Software award at 2022 SiGMA Americas

Income Access recognized at gaming industry awards as leading platform for North American iGaming operators’ affiliate marketing channels

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Income Access, its marketing technology and services provider, won in the ‘Affiliate Tracking Software of the Year’ category at the 2022 SiGMA Americas Awards, held Wednesday, June 8th, at the Rebel Club, in Toronto, Canada.

Hosted by SiGMA Group as part of its SiGMA Americas gaming conference, this year’s edition of the SiGMA Americas Awards celebrated the iGaming operators, affiliates, and software providers like Income Access that have excelled while serving the U.S. and Canadian markets over the last 12 months. Income Access’ award recognized major upgrades to its turnkey multi-channel tracking and reporting platform alongside its increased adoption in new and existing markets.

The software’s key reports from its portfolio of 30+ unique reports have been revamped over the last year to enhance affiliates’ user experience (UX), while also increasing transparency on data and performance metrics. Another recent enhancement was a move to the cloud to improve response times for affiliates.

A focus on cross-Paysafe synergies led to Income Access streamlining affiliate payments through an integration with the Skrill digital wallet, with the addition of multiple new currencies.

In tandem, Income Access expanded into an array of new North American regulated iGaming markets, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia. The Income Access platform is now powering the affiliate programs of multiple iGaming operators in the recently expanded Ontario market in Canada, including the new affiliate channel for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)’s OLG.ca brand.

Geoff Smorong, Vice President of Operations at Paysafe’s Income Access, said: “With Income Access’ and Paysafe’s shared roots in Canada, we’re proud to see our affiliate technology recognized in Toronto during a milestone year for Canadian iGaming and the Ontario market in particular. Our latest tech award reflects the dedication and expertise of the entire Income Access team.”

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, commented: “Like payments, affiliates play an essential role in North American iGaming operators’ customer conversion strategies – and the affiliate channel will be indispensable for the growth of the market. We’re delighted to see Income Access honored at SiGMA Americas as the go-to affiliate technology for U.S. and Canadian operators.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over U.S. $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of June 10th, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

