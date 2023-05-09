Advanced search
PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
14.43 USD   +3.44%
08:32aPaysafe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/04CryptoOrange Selects Paysafe as Exclusive Payments Partner
BU
04/25Paysafe to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 16
BU
Paysafe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/09/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Paysafe Limited (the “Company” or “Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • On Monday, May 22, 2023, Bruce Lowthers, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The fireside chat will begin at 3:50 PM ET.
  • On Tuesday, June, 13, 2023, Bruce Lowthers, CEO, and Alex Gersh, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the RBC Financial Technology Conference in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 12:40 PM ET.

The fireside chats will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at https://ir.paysafe.com/ under the “Events” section and archived for a limited time.

About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.


© Business Wire 2023
04/14Paysafe : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholdersof Paysafe Limited to be he..
PU
04/03Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Monday
MT
04/03Paysafe Names Nicole Carroll as Chief Strategy, Innovation Officer
MT
04/03Paysafe Appoints Nicole Carroll as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer
CI
04/03Paysafe Appoints Nicole Carroll as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer
BU
03/30Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
03/30Paysafe Enters Massachusetts Mobile Sports-Betting Market
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 593 M - -
Net income 2023 -21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -48,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 884 M 884 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart PAYSAFE LIMITED
Paysafe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PAYSAFE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,43 $
Average target price 32,08 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce F. Lowthers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Gersh Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Henson Non-Executive Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Operating Officer
Richard Swales Chief Risk Officer & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED3.89%884
INTUIT INC.9.68%119 762
ADYEN N.V.12.06%49 293
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-17.52%33 152
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.80.18%13 815
WORLDLINE9.72%12 443
