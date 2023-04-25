Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Paysafe Limited
  News
  Summary
    PSFE   BMG6964L2062

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
15.52 USD   -1.40%
08:32aPaysafe to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 16
BU
04/14Paysafe : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholdersof Paysafe Limited to be held on May 25, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
04/03Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Monday
MT
Paysafe to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 16

04/25/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Paysafe Limited (the “Company” or “Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, will announce first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, prior to market open.

Management will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the event and will remain available via the same link for at least one year.

To enhance engagement with the Company’s shareholder base, Paysafe is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit questions, a selection of which will be answered by Paysafe management during the earnings call.

This Q&A platform will open on May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET and will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the earnings call. Verified shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/paysafe-2023-q1. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Time:

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

 

Webcast:

Go to the Investor Relations section of the Paysafe website to listen and view slides

 

Dial in:

877-407-3037 (U.S. toll-free)

215-268-9852 (International)

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.


© Business Wire 2023
