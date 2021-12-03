Paysafe : viafintech and Solarisbank partner to launch a comprehensive deposit and withdrawal infrastructure in Europe

Dec 03, 2021

Companies collaborate to disrupt legacy banking and pioneer a new future of banking

Berlin, Germany: viafintech GmbH, part of leading specialised payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), today announces a new partnership with Solarisbank AG with a joint vision to replace the classic bank branch and physical locations for basic banking services. As Europe's leading banking-as-a-service platform, Solarisbank provides international corporations and fast-growing fintechs with a legally compliant and quick integration of financial services into their own product offerings via APIs. Thanks to the cooperation with viafintech, the leading barcode-based alternative payment infrastructure in Europe, many of Solarisbank's partners will be able to offer their customers more than 20,000 acceptance points for cash deposits and withdrawals across Europe in the future.

The technical integration of the service has already been completed and tested, so existing and future partners of Solarisbank can be connected immediately; they only need to integrate a few endpoints and design the front end of the feature according to their target group and corporate branding.

Sebastian Seifert, Managing Director and Co-Founder of viafintech GmbH at Paysafe, comments: "Our new cooperation with Solarisbank brings together two very complementary sets of strengths and services. Our long-standing and resilient network of retailers in six European countries will now be able to facilitate the daily handling of cash for even more companies and their end customers."

Leif Wienecke, Managing Director Digital Banking, Solarisbank, added: "From our point of view, bundling services like the ones provided by viafintech is the key to the banking customer of the future. They expect customer-focused solutions that make daily operations easier, not more complicated. The approach of being able to complete additional services while making regular purchases fits perfectly with our vision of a world in which financial services are seamlessly embedded in people's everyday lives."

About Solarisbank

Solarisbank is Europe's leading Banking-as-a-Service platform. As a technology company with a full German banking license, Solarisbank enables other companies to offer their own financial services. Via APIs, partners integrate Solarisbank's modular banking services directly into their own product offering. The platform offers digital bank accounts and payment cards, identification and lending services, digital asset custody as well as services provided by integrated third-party providers. In 2019 Solarisbank established the 100% subsidiary Solaris Digital Assets GmbH to offer a licensed custodial solution for digital assets. To date, Solarisbank has raised more than EUR 350 million from a bluechip shareholder base.

About viafintech

viafintech connects retailers, corporations and consumers through its platform to deliver digital financial and value-added services. The powerful viafintech API connects businesses with more than 20,000 retail partner stores in Europe such as REWE, Rossmann, PENNY, Carrefour Italy and dm, ensuring a smooth and fully automated interaction between all stakeholders.

The unique viafintech payment infrastructure enables various services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, bill payments, credit payouts, cashless payment methods, prepaid solutions such as gift cards and many more. viafintech is known for its brands Barzahlen/viacash in Germany and Austria and viacash in Switzerland, Italy, Greece and Spain. The company was founded in Germany in 2011 and is managed by Achim Bönsch, Sebastian Seifert and Andreas Veller. In November 2021 viafintech became part of the Paysafe Group.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

For media enquiries:

Ulrike Czekay | media@viafintech.com

+49 30 246 46 16 28