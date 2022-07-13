Log in
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
1.890 USD   +2.16%
03:54aPAYSAFE : viafintech partners with Grupo IFA to provide easy access to cash services in Spain
PU
06/30Paysafe to Provide Sports-Betting Payment Service for BetSaracen Customers in Arkansas
MT
06/30Paysafe enters Arkansas iGaming market with BetSaracen
BU
Paysafe : viafintech partners with Grupo IFA to provide easy access to cash services in Spain

07/13/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Jul 13, 2022

Grupo IFA stores including Grupo MAS, GADISA and Condis to offer viacash for deposits and withdrawals at the checkout

Madrid, 12 July 2022. viafintech GmbH, part of the leading specialised payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), announces a new partnership with leading Spanish food retail group, Grupo IFA. The two companies will provide consumers with easier access to cash services by enabling cash withdrawals and deposits at grocery stores across Spain.

Through the partnership, viafintech's barcode deposit and withdrawal solution, viacash, will be available across a number of the group's member stores including Grupo MAS, Condis and GADISA. Additional Grupo IFA members will follow in the future.

Grupo IFA is the largest food retail group in Spain in terms of square meters, with an aggregated market share of 19.7%. viacash allows customers to create a barcode within their banking app and scan it at the checkout of participating stores to deposit or withdraw cash.

With access to cash proving to be a challenge in Spain due to the widespread closures of ATMs and bank branches over the last decade, the partnership is set to strengthen viafintech's Spanish retail network and support financial inclusion in the country.

Pedro Borges, VP France, Iberia & Latin America at viafintech, commented: "Grupo IFA and its members Grupo MAS, Condis and GADISA are committed to improving the lives of its customers by leveraging innovation to provide the most convenient and comprehensive service. The strong regional footprint of its network will see the significant expansion of the viacash service in Spain. Grupo IFA's members' stores offer a high-quality shopping experience - a perfect match for viacash. We are proud to join forces to integrate viacash at the checkout."

Juan Manuel Morales, General Manager at IFA, added: "We are constantly looking to enhance the services provided by our members, introducing innovations to attract footfall and improve their competitive position as regional leaders. We believe our partnership with viafintechis a solid step in that direction. It will help to complement the offering of our members and ultimately benefit consumers."

About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About viafintech
viafintech connects retailers, corporations and consumers through its platform to deliver digital financial and value-added services. The powerful viafintech API connects businesses with more than 20,000 retail partner stores in Europe such as REWE, Rossmann, PENNY, Carrefour Italy and dm, ensuring a smooth and fully automated interaction between all stakeholders.
The unique viafintech payment infrastructure enables various services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, bill payments, credit payouts, cashless payment methods, prepaid solutions such as gift cards and many more. viafintech is known for its brands Barzahlen/viacash in Germany and Austria and viacash in Switzerland, Italy, Greece and Spain. The company was founded in Germany in 2011 and is managed by Achim Bönsch,
Sebastian Seifert and Andreas Veller. In November 2021 viafintech became part of the Paysafe Group.

About Grupo IFA
Grupo IFA is the leading retail group by surface area in the Spanish and Portuguese markets. It comprises 34 affiliate members and 137 affiliated companies with a gross consolidated turnover of over €33 billion. Grupo IFA has a retail surface circa 7.5 million square meters and 11,000 stores throughout Spain, Portugal and Italy. The whole of the affiliate members provide employment to almost 140,000 people.
The 34 affiliate members to date are: Ahorramás, Alimentación Peninsular (Alipensa), Alimerka, Bon Preu, Cadena de Empresas Detallistas (CMD), Cabrero e Hijos, Cafés Mora, Condis, Cash Lepe, Comercial Piedra Trujillo, Compañía Nacional de Comercio (Conaco), Dinosol Supermercados, Ecos Manchegos (Ecomansa), Franco-Mor, Gadisa Retail, Grupo MAS, HD Covalco, Hermanos Ayala Sousa, Hiper Usera, Ibercudis, José Bernabeu Pic, Moya Saus e Hijos, Román García Romo, Sánchez Vázquez Hermanos, Sonae MC, Superficies de Alimentación (Sorli), Scaber (E. Leclerc), Supermercados Bolaños, Supermercados Dani, Teógenes Ruiz, Unagras, Uvesco, Unión Detallistas Españoles (Unide) y Vicente Alonso.

Contact Details
Ulrike Czekay, media@viafintech.com

Disclaimer

Paysafe Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 07:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
