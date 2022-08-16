Paysafe : viafintech partners with Pecunpay for cash deposits and withdrawals

Aug 16, 2022

Madrid, Spain: viafintech GmbH, part of the leading specialised payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), announces a partnership with Pecunpay to launch a new cash deposit and withdrawal network in Spain. Pecunpay, a brand from e-money institution Pecunia Cards EDE, specialises in innovative e-payment and e-money processing systems. The collaboration enables fintechs who partner with Pecunpay to leverage its core banking system and licences to offer consumers easier access to cash deposit and withdrawal services at numerous supermarket checkouts across Spain.

The new cash-in/cash-out service is now available through Pecunpay's integration of viacash, powered by Paysafe. Pecunpay's fintech partners can access viacash as a white-labelled solution and customise the cash deposit and withdrawal service with their own brand, resulting in a consistent customer journey and experience for the end user.

Antonio García Cruz, CEO of Pecunpay, commented on the significance of the new partnership: "Through the launch of this new network, consumers will have much easier access to cash, by being able to use cash withdrawal and deposit services at partnering supermarkets and stores across Spain. This is a vital step in providing services that are focused on the needs of consumers."

Sergio Kvaternik, General Manager Spain at viafintech, added: "Our partnership with Pecunpay allows us to leverage our joint strengths and align our complementary services. Together we can provide improved access to cash to many more companies and their customers, thanks to our extensive POS network in Spain."

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About viafintech

viafintech connects retailers, corporations and consumers through its platform to deliver digital financial and value-added services. The powerful viafintech API connects businesses with more than 20,000 retail partner stores in Europe such as REWE, Rossmann, PENNY, Carrefour Italy and dm, ensuring a smooth and fully automated interaction between all stakeholders.

The unique viafintech payment infrastructure enables various services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, bill payments, credit payouts, cashless payment methods, prepaid solutions such as gift cards and many more. viafintech is known for its brands Barzahlen/viacash in Germany and Austria and viacash in Switzerland, Italy, Greece and Spain. The company was founded in Germany in 2011 and is managed by Achim Bönsch, Sebastian Seifert and Andreas Veller. In November 2021 viafintech became part of the Paysafe Group.

About Pecunpay

Pecunpay is an electronic money institution (EMI) supervised by the Bank of Spain (BoE) and registered with number CSB 6707.

Electronic money institution that provides its customers with customized solutions for their means of payment programs, giving them legal coverage and technology through integration processes based on APIs, respecting their business idea and image in a white label model.

www.pecunpay.es

