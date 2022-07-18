Paysafe wins ‘Payment Innovation' Award at 2022 SBC Awards North America

Company recognized for tech upgrade of Skrill USA digital wallet to support instant funding of deposits and payouts plus VIP player program

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, has won in the ‘Payment Innovation of the Year’ award category at the 2022 SBC Awards North America, held Thursday, July 14th, at Pier Sixty in New York City. The award recognizes the product revamp of Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet to enable players to instantly fund iGaming deposits and receive payouts, while also tailoring the wallet for high-stakes bettors with a VIP player program.

Held on the final evening of this year’s SBC Summit North America gaming industry conference in New Jersey, the 2022 SBC Awards North America honored the U.S. and Canadian iGaming operators and service providers like Paysafe that have excelled and innovated in their business areas over the last 12 months. Last October for the NFL season, Paysafe unveiled the revamped Skrill USA wallet, which now allows players to log-in and fund their player accounts within seconds through instant online bank transfer.

Boasting a state-of-the-art ‘look and feel’ and all-new user experience (UX), the upgraded Skrill USA wallet enables players to access their winnings in their Skrill account in real-time. Payouts can then be transferred into players’ linked bank accounts.

Paysafe continued to bolster the Skrill USA wallet into 2022 with the launch of a VIP player program in May. The program caters to high-stakes U.S. sports bettors and iGaming players, a customer segment that prefers digital wallets over all other payment methods, according to Paysafe’s 2021 iGaming research. Through the program, operators can set single transaction limits for players that are as much as several hundred times the Skrill USA wallet’s standard limit, depending on individual KYC verification.

Zak Cutler, EVP and President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re honored to receive the ‘Payment Innovation’ Award at this year’s SBC Awards North America for our all-new Skrill USA digital wallet. The award recognizes Skrill USA as a game-changer for U.S. iGaming brands and their players, especially their VIP customers, and it reflects the incredible dedication and passion of our entire team, who continue to knock it out the park.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over U.S. $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of July 18th, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 22 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

