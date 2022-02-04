Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Paysafe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II - PSFE

02/04/2022 | 10:37pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Paysafe and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On November 7, 2020, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced its entry into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, and that upon closing of the transaction the newly combined company would operate as Paysafe with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSFE.

On March 30, 2021, Paysafe announced the completion of the merger, with Paysafe as the surviving public entity.

Then, on November 11, 2021, Paysafe announced that it was revising its revenue guidance for the full year 2021 downward from a range of $1,530$1,550 to a range of $1,470$1,480. Paysafe attributed the revision to "[g]ambling regulations and softness in key European markets and performance challenges impacting the Digital Wallet segment" and "[t]he modified scope and timing of new eCommerce customer agreements relative to the Company's original expectations for these agreements."

On this news, Paysafe's stock price fell $3.03 per share, or more than 40%, to close at $4.24 per share on November 11, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-paysafe-limited-fka-foley-trasimene-acquisition-corp-ii---psfe-301476041.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
