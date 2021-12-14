Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Paysafe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDERS: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Playsafe Limited (PSFE) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II

12/14/2021 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) securities between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Paysafe provides digital commerce solutions.

If you suffered a loss due to PaySafe Limited's misconduct, click here.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Failed to Disclose the Truth About its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, on December 7, 2020, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (FTAC) announced it and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited entered into a definitive merger agreement and plan of merger and the newly combined company would operate as Paysafe. On March 30, 2021, Paysafe announced it had completed the merger. Throughout the class period, Paysafe touted its financial results, progress on its strategic initiatives, and milestones in scaling its platform, including in iGaming and crypto. The Company, however, failed to disclose to investors that it was being negatively impacted by gambling restrictions in key European markets, encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment, and that new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back.

On November 11, 2021, Paysafe announced it was revising its guidance revenue for the full year 2021 downward from a range of $1,530-$1,550 to a range of $1,470-$1,480. Paysafe attributed the revision to "[g]ambling regulations and softness in key European markets and performance challenges impacting the Digital Wallet segment" and "[t]he modified scope and timing of new eCommerce customer agreements relative to the Company's original expectations for these agreements." On this news, the Company's share price fell more than 40% to close at $4.24 per share on November 11, 2021.

If you acquired shares of Paysafe Limited (PSFE) securities between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, you have until February 8, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Paysafe Limited settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PAYSAFE LIMITED
01:22pSHAREHOLDERS : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Playsafe Limited (PSF..
BU
04:08aPAYSAFE : Zabka extends partnership with Paysafe to give Polish people increased access to..
PU
12/13The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley..
BU
12/08Thinking about buying stock in Aterian, Energy Focus, Auddia, Paysafe, or Goodyear Tire..
PR
12/08Paysafe Leadership and Directors Purchase $2.8 Million in Common Shares
BU
12/07ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Paysafe Limited Investors with Losses to Inqui..
PR
12/03PAYSAFE : viafintech and Solarisbank partner to launch a comprehensive deposit and withdra..
PU
12/02PAYSAFE : US In-store SMBs Embrace Payments Technology Alongside Cash Acceptance
BU
12/02PAYSAFE : US in-store SMBs embrace payments technology alongside cash acceptance
PU
12/02Over Half of Consumers Want More Payment Options at the Checkout, According to Paysafe ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYSAFE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 473 M - -
Net income 2021 -181 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 904 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 728 M 2 728 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart PAYSAFE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Paysafe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSAFE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,77 $
Average target price 6,44 $
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip McHugh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ismail Dawood Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Information Officer
Danny Chazonoff Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSAFE LIMITED-75.03%2 728
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.27%570 328
NETFLIX, INC.11.80%267 791
PROSUS N.V.-19.50%253 274
AIRBNB, INC.16.51%107 103
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.94%69 320