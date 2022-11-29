Advanced search
    PSFE   BMG6964L1072

PAYSAFE LIMITED

(PSFE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
1.360 USD   -4.90%
04:01aVirgin Voyages Welcomes Paysafe Aboard for Online Payments
BU
11/22Paysafe Study Finds That Over Half of Online Merchants Report Checkout Issues During Peak Shopping Times
BU
11/21Paysafe : Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders of Paysafe Limited to be held on December 8, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Virgin Voyages Welcomes Paysafe Aboard for Online Payments

11/29/2022 | 04:01am EST
Paysafe to streamline online payments for global travelers booking vacations with Virgin Voyages’ exclusively adult luxury cruise-line

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced a partnership with Virgin Voyages, Richard Branson’s lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering irresistible cruise vacations for adult travelers. Paysafe will ensure travelers can quickly and securely pay online for their next cruise with Virgin Voyages, whose payments risk will also be mitigated by Paysafe’s bespoke travel solution.

Whether booking an opulent Virgin Voyages cruise in the Caribbean, Europe, or the South Pacific as well as Transatlantic crossings, travelers can now use their credit card to pay online to book their exclusively adult seabound vacation through Paysafe, with all transactions processed seamlessly. With 20+ years’ card-not-present payments’ experience, including for travel merchants, Paysafe will allow Virgin Voyages to better serve its global customer base by accepting payments in multiple currencies besides the U.S. dollar.

The relatively high-risk nature of cruise travel payments – with cruises often booked many months in advance of travelers’ setting sail – will be mitigated by Paysafe, which has deep expertise in risk management for travel merchants. Paysafe’s custom risk product for Virgin Voyages leverages Mastercard’s T&E Risk Monitor, which is powered by Actuary, to provide the merchant with full transparency on the holdback and release of funds for processed ticket sales, ensuring effective credit risk management.

Paysafe will also help Virgin Voyages negotiate the issue of fraud and chargebacks through its dedicated in-house risk and chargeback teams. In addition, a Cruise Line Relationship Manager at Paysafe will enable Virgin Voyages to overcome specific payments challenges.

Afshin Yazdian, President of Merchant Solutions at Paysafe, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Virgin Voyages, the latest venture from the iconic Virgin Group and its co-founder Richard Branson. We look forward to supporting this unique travel brand’s growth by leveraging our travel payments experience to facilitate the reservation process for Virgin Voyages and its customers.”

John Birdsall, Senior Director of Corporate Accounting at Virgin Voyages, commented: "Virgin Voyages is strongly focused on giving our Sailors the vacation of a lifetime, and this covers every aspect of their experience including booking their trip and making safe and secure online payments. Our partnership with Paysafe has helped create a smooth and seamless process."

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over U.S. $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is a new lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering irresistible cruise vacations. Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady - the first and second ships in the fleet - were designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury, offering the intimate, elevated experience of a boutique hotel at sea. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary interiors, our Lady Ships are exclusively adult, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. A dose of Vitamin Sea is naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being, relaxation and rejuvenation at the forefront. Our fleet sails to 100 of the world's most incredible destinations with 25+ unique itineraries across four continents. Each sailing offers alluring entertainment and Michelin-inspired menus served across 20+ world-class eateries. With a modern twist on luxury, coupled with discerning design, Virgin Voyages offers incredible value for its Sailors, including food, essential drinks, WiFi and group fitness classes, all covered in the voyage fare.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 485 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 811 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 989 M 989 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 72,5%
Managers and Directors
Bruce F. Lowthers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Gersh Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Henson Non-Executive Chairman
Roy Aston Chief Information Officer
Danny Chazonoff Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
