    PAYS   US70451A1043

PAYSIGN, INC.

(PAYS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
2.330 USD   -4.12%
08:16a Paysign, Inc. Applauds Preliminary Injunction of Plasma Ban
BU
09/19 PaySign, Inc.(NasdaqCM:PAYS) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/08 Paysign, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
BU
Paysign, Inc. Applauds Preliminary Injunction of Plasma Ban

09/27/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced that on September 16, 2022, the United States District Court issued a preliminary injunction preventing the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from continuing to enforce its ban on plasma donations by Mexican nationals.

“Paysign applauds this decision as it allows our plasma clients to resume accepting plasma donations from Mexican nationals who enter the U.S. on a valid B-1/B-2 visa,” said Mark Newcomer, Paysign CEO. “Paysign would like to welcome back these donors and we appreciate their contribution to the supply of source plasma, which is used in therapies to treat a variety of rare diseases worldwide.”

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital financial services and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, payroll, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, reimbursements, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve customer, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,20 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -700x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 60,7%
Managers and Directors
Mark R. Newcomer Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Lanford President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jeffery B. Baker Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel R. Henry Chairman
Brad Cunningham Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSIGN, INC.45.63%122
FISERV, INC.-5.63%61 336
BLOCK, INC.-66.48%32 257
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-17.29%30 990
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.37%13 539
NEXI S.P.A-39.84%10 647