  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PaySign, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAYS   US70451A1043

PAYSIGN, INC.

(PAYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-16 pm EDT
3.200 USD   +0.63%
04:33pPaysign, Inc. to Present at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference
BU
05/10Transcript : PaySign, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Earnings Flash (PAYS) PAYSIGN Reports Q1 Revenue $10.1M
MT
Paysign, Inc. to Present at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

05/16/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced it will present at the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

About the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

The 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference will feature virtual meetings with senior management from approximately 40 publicly traded companies operating in the broadly defined Business Services, Industrial, Broadcasting and Financial Services sectors. The format will include a full day of private one-on-one and small group video conference calls between company management teams and investors.

About Barrington Research

Barrington Research is a Chicago-based, full-service investment bank providing equity and industry research, institutional sales and trading, investment banking and asset management. Founded in 1983 as an investment research boutique, Barrington Research has grown into a nationally recognized independent investment services firm serving institutional, corporate and high net worth individual clients. For more information, please visit brai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Paysign, Inc.

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign's end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, gift cards, travel expenses and per diem, as well as reimbursements and rebates. Paysign's solutions lower administrative costs, streamline operations, increase revenues, accelerate product adoption and improve customer, employee and channel partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.


© Business Wire 2023
fermer