Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced their first-time sponsorship of the 7th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders conference to be held March 26-29, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

In keeping with their commitment to patient affordability and access, Paysign is sponsoring the annual event as an Exhibition Partner. The conference is the gene therapy industry’s leading event where key figures, service providers, payers and regulators discuss insights to the crucial challenges that face these programs today.

"We are thrilled to add this event to our annual schedule of sponsorships and to provide much-needed representation for patient affordability solutions that tackle the biggest issues facing access to gene therapy for rare disorders,” said Matthew Turner, President, Patient Affordability at Paysign.

Stop by and see the Paysign team at their booth to network and gain fundamental insights on how to mitigate barriers to patient access. To learn more about Paysign’s patient affordability solutions, visit paysign.com/rx.

Visit the Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders conference website to learn more and register for the event.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, reimbursements, rebates, gift cards and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve customer, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312706790/en/