Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PaySign, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAYS   US70451A1043

PAYSIGN, INC.

(PAYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-14 pm EST
2.510 USD   -3.09%
08:15aPaysign and EvoShare Announce Partnership
BU
11/30Paysign, Inc. to Present at the D.A. Davidson Fintech and Payments Spotlight Conference
BU
11/29Paysign, Inc. to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paysign and EvoShare Announce Partnership

12/15/2022 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paysign’s Reward Program Provides More Cash Back Offers with EvoShare

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing, and EvoShare, a microsavings-oriented fintech startup based in Berkeley, CA, today announced a new partnership and integrated experience to bring more savings and reward opportunities to Paysign clients and cardholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005278/en/

Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards now has more perks thanks to our partnership with EvoShare. (Photo: Business Wire)

Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards now has more perks thanks to our partnership with EvoShare. (Photo: Business Wire)

This partnership will allow Paysign to provide additional cash back rewards through their Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards program. EvoShare’s proprietary system returns a percentage of every dollar spent at more than 10,000 partnered local restaurants and online stores and over 850,000 hotels worldwide to the participant’s Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards preferred account.

Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards users can also take advantage of new features and earn more cash back at newly added retailers, hotels, theme parks, and car rentals, as well as offers from thousands of local restaurants. Another additional feature is the browser extension that can be downloaded to instantly notify the user of cash back offers while they browse online.

Paysign’s President and COO, Matt Lanford, stated, “We are pleased to develop this partnership with EvoShare and look forward to the improvements our alignment will bring to Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards users. We are excited for future phases of our product development with EvoShare, as well as continuing to bring added value to our customers and clientele.”

Eugeny Prudchyenko, EvoShare CEO, said, “We’re confident the partnership between EvoShare and Paysign will make earning cash back easier for Paysign cardholders.”

Paysign and EvoShare’s integrated rewards program is now available free for all Paysign cardholders, as the solution opens up the door for all Paysign Pays users to start utilizing the exciting new features and benefits. Users shop and dine as usual at participating merchants and the cash back earnings are automatically deposited onto their Paysign debit card.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital financial services and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, payroll, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, reimbursements, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve client, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

About EvoShare

EvoShare is the most robust cash-back savings infrastructure that enables users to earn on everyday spending, and in turn automatically apply that cash-back towards an existing IRA, Emergency Savings Account, HSA, 529 College Savings plan, Crypto Account, or to help pay off student loan debt or a mortgage account. EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for “Best Financial Technology” and was a finalist for KNect365’s 2019 Finovate Award for “Top Emerging Tech Company.” In 2021, EvoShare was named a finalist in the MoneyPitch: Money 20/20 Competition, held at the Money 20/20 Global Conference. Visit evoshare.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PAYSIGN, INC.
08:15aPaysign and EvoShare Announce Partnership
BU
11/30Paysign, Inc. to Present at the D.A. Davidson Fintech and Payments Spotlight Conference
BU
11/29Paysign, Inc. to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo
BU
11/17Paysign, Inc. to Present at The Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Inves..
BU
11/09PAYSIGN, INC. Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results ..
AQ
11/08Transcript : PaySign, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Earnings Flash (PAYS) PAYSIGN Reports Q3 Revenue $10.6M
MT
11/08Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/08PaySign, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/08PaySign, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYSIGN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,2 M - -
Net income 2022 0,87 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 151x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart PAYSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
PaySign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,51 $
Average target price 3,81 $
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. Newcomer Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Lanford President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jeffery B. Baker Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel R. Henry Chairman
Brad Cunningham Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSIGN, INC.56.88%131
FISERV, INC.-2.15%64 716
BLOCK, INC.-56.02%42 613
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-27.70%26 426
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.57%14 079
NEXI S.P.A-43.27%11 089