    PAYS   US70451A1043

PAYSIGN, INC.

(PAYS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
3.580 USD   -3.76%
05:01pPaysign to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
BU
04/04Insider Sell: Paysign
MT
03/28Paysign, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paysign to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

04/12/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing, will discuss first quarter 2023 earnings at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Participant details are as follows:
U.S. dial-in: 877.407.2988
International dial-in: +1.201.389.0923
Webcast: Click Here

Replay:
Dial-in: 877.660.6853 or 201.612.7415
Conference ID: 13738047
The replay will be available until August 10, 2023.

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@paysign.com no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 5, 2023.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Incorporated in 1995 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses and per diem, as well as reimbursements and rebates. Paysign’s solutions lower administrative costs, streamline operations, increase revenues, accelerate product adoption and improve customer, employee and channel partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PAYSIGN, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45,6 M - -
Net income 2023 2,64 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 74,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 60,5%
Technical analysis trends PAYSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,72 $
Average target price 4,81 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. Newcomer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Lanford President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jeffery B. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Brad Cunningham Chief Technology Officer
Eric Trudeau Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYSIGN, INC.44.19%195
FISERV, INC.12.51%71 556
BLOCK, INC.5.70%40 077
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.6.58%27 924
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.53%15 865
EDENRED SE10.89%15 334
