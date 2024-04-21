Payton Planar Magnetics Ltd., an Israeli-based high-tech company, specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of a customized line of planar transformers and inductors (Planetics brand name) to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers of power electronics. The group's planar magnetic components are used in end products in various industries, including telecommunications, cellular infrastructure, welding machines, military/avionics, portable equipment and consumer goods. Planar Magnetics is a revolutionary design technology that is superior to conventional transformers and inductors, and has already been accepted by electronics design engineers as the state-of-the-art in high frequency power electronics design. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Israel (4%), Asia (55.1%), Europe (21.3%) and America (19.6%).