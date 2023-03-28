Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Payton Planar Magnetics Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAY   IL0010830391

PAYTON PLANAR MAGNETICS LTD.

(PAY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:01:46 2023-03-28 am EDT
9.350 EUR   +1.63%
02:26pPayton Planar Magnetics : Pr fy 2022
PU
02/13CaPow Technologies Ltd. announced that it has received $7.5 million in funding from Payton Planar Magnetics Ltd., Doral Energy-Tech Ventures, ILVP Fund, Limited Partnership
CI
2022Payton Planar Magnetics Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Payton Planar Magnetics : PR FY 2022

03/28/2023 | 02:26pm EDT
PR FY 2022

28 Mar 2023 19:58 CEST

Issuer

PAYTON PLANAR MAGNETICS

Source

Payton Planar Magnetics

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

PAYTON PLANAR MAGNETICS

ISIN

IL0010830391

Symbol

PAY

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Payton Planar Magnetics Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 18:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44,0 M - -
Net income 2021 8,52 M - -
Net cash 2021 38,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 6,05%
Capitalization 175 M 176 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart PAYTON PLANAR MAGNETICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Payton Planar Magnetics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYTON PLANAR MAGNETICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Yativ Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Doron Yativ Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michal Lichtenstein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Alexander Timashov Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Haim Elgamil Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYTON PLANAR MAGNETICS LTD.-8.00%175
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.8.61%39 570
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD18.26%37 308
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-12.18%4 736
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.2.41%4 450
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD10.84%4 022
