PB BANKSHARES : ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact:Lindsay S. Bixler Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (610) 215-2327 PB BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS Coatesville, Pennsylvania, February 22, 2023 - PB Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PBBK), the holding company for Presence Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income of $1,108,000 for the fourth quarter 2022 and $2,114,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $245,000 and $785,000, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.43 for the fourth quarter 2022 and $0.82 for year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $0.10 and $0.31, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. Gain on Sale of Corporate Headquarters The sale of the Bank's corporate headquarters and branch location in Coatesville, Pennsylvania was completed in December 2022 for a sales price of $950,000. The Bank is leasing a portion of the building to use for corporate offices and to maintain a branch location. The gain on the sale of the land and building was $821,000, recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022. Income Statement Net interest income was $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $2.2 million and $7.9 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The period over period increases of 47.2% for the three months and 38.2% for the year ended December 31, 2022 were primarily due to the increases in interest income on loans and securities driven by the increase in average loans and securities and the increase in yield on those assets, as well as an increases in cash and federal funds sold interest income as a result of rising interest rates, partially offset by an increase in borrowings interest expense. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $561,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $1,200,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $66,000 and $287,000, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 was primarily due to loan growth during the current periods and the uncertainty of the impact of the rapid increase in interest rates. A partial charge-off of a commercial and industrial loan for $351,000 was taken in the fourth quarter of 2022. This was the only significant charge- off incurred by the Bank during the year. Delinquencies remain benign, reserves are deemed to be adequate and the allowance coverage ratio has improved during 2022. The allowance for loan losses was $4.0 million, or 1.31%, of loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 and $3.1 million, or 1.24%, of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets decreased 36.5%

to $1.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $1.7 million at December 31, 2021. The non- performing assets to total assets ratio improved by 25 basis points to 0.27% at December 31, 2022 from 0.52% as of December 31, 2021. Noninterest income was $1,007,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $1,417,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $253,000 and $790,000, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The primary reason for the increase in noninterest income for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 was due to the $821,000 gain on sale of the corporate headquarters and branch location that the Company is leasing back. The gain on sale was partially offset by an unrealized losses on equity investments due to the decrease in market value of the associated asset (Community Reinvestment Act equity investment) of $99,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $25,000 of loss for 2021. Noninterest expense was $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $8.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $2.0 million and $7.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional fees (public company expense was $196,000 for 2022 compared to $96,000 in 2021, given the Company was not yet a public company until the third quarter of 2021) and Pennsylvania shares tax was $330,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022 versus zero for 2021 due to the mutual to stock conversion. Paycheck Protection Program The Bank originated approximately $6.0 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the first and second quarters of 2021. As of January 31, 2022, all PPP loans originated by the Bank were fully forgiven. There was no PPP income recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $28,000 of loan income (interest and fees, net) for PPP loans was recognized during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $74,000 and $266,000, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. Balance Sheet Total assets increased $71.4 million or 22.7% to $386.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $314.9 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in assets was primarily due to increases in net loans receivable and debt securities available-for-sale. Gross loans increased $52.8 million or 20.9% to $305.8 million at December 31, 2022 from $253.0 million at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the increases in the commercial and construction real estate portfolios as the Bank continues its focus on commercial lending. Management is monitoring the commercial real estate portfolio and concentration, assessing its associated risks. As part of this initiative, management is performing routine stress testing. Debt securities available-for-sale increased as a result of additional treasury securities purchased during 2022. Deposits increased by $38.4 million to $289.5 million at December 31, 2022 from $251.1 million at December 31, 2021 principally as a result of organic deposit gathering strategies. Stockholders' equity increased $153,000 to $46.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $45.8 million at December 31, 2021 as a result of current year net income, partially offset by accumulated other comprehensive loss on the debt securities available-for-sale portfolio resulting from the increase in market interest rates and stock buybacks

of 40,289 shares for $530,000 in the third and fourth quarters of 2022. The remaining weighted average life of our debt securities available for sale portfolio is 1.39 years at December 31, 2022. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "would," "intend," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's and the Bank's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's and the Bank's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: risks related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company and the Bank operate; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; inflation; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company and the Bank caution not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revision made to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. About PB Bankshares, Inc. and Presence Bank PB Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Presence Bank. Presence Bank was founded in 1919 and currently operates four banking offices and two loan production offices in Chester, Lancaster and Dauphin Counties, Pennsylvania.

PB Bankshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Earnings Summary (for the three months ended) December September December 31, 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income $ 4,202 $ 3,683 $ 3,151 $ 2,784 $ 2,695 Interest expense 1,020 695 658 584 533 Net interest income 3,182 2,988 2,493 2,200 2,162 Provision for loan losses 561 346 203 90 66 Noninterest income 1,007 141 147 122 253 Noninterest expense 2,223 2,271 2,009 1,932 2,048 Income before income taxes 1,405 512 428 300 301 Income taxes 297 98 81 55 56 Net income 1,108 414 347 245 245 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.43 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Earnings Summary (for the year ended) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income $ 13,820 $ 10,060 Interest expense 2,956 2,198 Net interest income 10,864 7,862 Provision for loan losses 1,200 287 Noninterest income 1,417 790 Noninterest expense 8,436 7,410 Income before income taxes 2,645 955 Income taxes 531 170 Net income 2,114 785 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.82 $ 0.31 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.31