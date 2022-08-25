Log in
    PBBK   US69318V1035

PB BANKSHARES, INC.

(PBBK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:14 2022-08-25 pm EDT
13.20 USD   +0.61%
PB BANKSHARES : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A
PU
PB BANKSHARES : President's letter
PU
PB BANKSHARES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
PB Bankshares : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A

08/25/2022 | 03:58pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
WOOLARD R CHESTON
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2021-07-14 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PB Bankshares, Inc. [PBBK]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
185 E. LINCOLN HIGHWAY
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2021-07-14
(Street)
COATESVILLE PA 19320
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
WOOLARD R CHESTON
185 E. LINCOLN HIGHWAY

COATESVILLE, PA19320 		X


Signatures
/s/ Benjamin M. Azoff, pursuant to power of attorney 2022-08-25
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

PB Bankshares Inc. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 19:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,37 M - -
Net income 2021 0,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 10,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,7 M 33,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart PB BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PB Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janak M. Amin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lindsay S. Bixler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph W. Carroll Chairman
Larry Witt EVP, Chief Operating & Information Officer
Spencer J. Andress Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PB BANKSHARES, INC.-3.46%34
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%141 188
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%66 054
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-14.99%58 287
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.51%53 533
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.67%53 239