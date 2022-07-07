Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  PB Financial Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    PBNC   US69290N1037

PB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PBNC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:14 2022-06-21 pm EDT
38.75 USD   +4.03%
11:14aPB FINANCIAL : Declares Third-Quarter, 2022 Dividend
PU
04/11Earnings Flash (PBNC) PB FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $1.19
MT
04/11PB Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PB Financial : Declares Third-Quarter, 2022 Dividend

07/07/2022 | 11:14am EDT
PB Financial Corporation Declares Third-Quarter, 2022 DividendPress Release | 07/07/2022

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company for Providence Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2022. The dividend is payable August 22, 2022. This is an increase of approximately 19.23% from the dividend paid during the 3rd quarter of 2021. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annual basis and a yield of 3.20% (based on closing price on July 6, 2022, of $38.75/share).

Whitehurst commented, "This represents our 43rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Our consistent financial performance has allowed us to increase our cash dividend each quarter since we began paying dividends in the 1st quarter of 2012. This increase in our quarterly cash dividend is part of our continued strategy to enhance shareholder value which we believe sets us apart from other community banks."

PB Financial Corporation is headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. As of June 30, 2022, PB Financial Corporation had total assets of $748.4 million, loans of $584.3 million and total deposits of $606.3 million.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as presented is unaudited.

For more information, contact:
Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707854/PB-Financial-Corporation-Declares-Third-Quarter-2022-Dividend

Disclaimer

PB Financial Corp. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
