  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. PB Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBNC   US69290N1037

PB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PBNC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:14 2022-06-21 pm EDT
38.75 USD   +4.03%
12:04pPB FINANCIAL : Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
PU
12:04pPB FINANCIAL : Reports record second quarter 2022 earnings
PU
07/07PB FINANCIAL : Declares Third-Quarter, 2022 Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PB Financial : Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

07/12/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 EarningsPress Release | 07/12/2022

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $3.24 million compared to $2.46 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 31.92%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, net income was $5.95 million compared to $4.61 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 29.18%.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $784.4 million compared to $626.1 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of 19.54%. Total deposits were $606.3 million and gross loans were $584.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to total deposits of $495.5 million and gross loans of $501.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, increases of 22.36% and 16.47% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I'm extremely pleased with our financial results. We had record quarterly earnings and continued to experience strong organic growth throughout the organization. The hard work and dedication of our employees to serve our customers continues to drive our success. As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company had basic earnings of $2.69 per share compared to $2.10 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 28.10%. As of June 30, 2022, the book value per common share was $27.95 compared to $27.69 at June 30, 2021, an increase of 0.94%. On August 22, 2022, the Company will pay its third quarter dividend of $0.31 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. This will be the 43 rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson and Raleigh.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 as presented are unaudited.

PB Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31,

In Thousands

2022 2021

Assets

(unaudited) *

Cash and due from banks

$ 8,496 $ 7,232

Interest-earning deposits with banks

28,142 35,309

Investment securities

100,000 83,922

Loans, gross

584,270 550,660

Allowance for loan losses

(5,891 ) (5,541

Intangible assets

4,252 4,324

Other assets

29,175 25,516

Total assets

$ 748,444 $ 701,422

Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity

Deposits

$ 606,317 $ 573,106

Borrowed funds

74,464 59,136

Other liabilities

5,433 3,905

Shareholders' Equity

62,230 65,275

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$ 748,444 $ 701,422

Book value per share

$ 27.95 $ 29.57

Tangible book value per share

$ 26.04 $ 27.61

Statements of Operations

For the three months ended For the six months ended

In Thousands

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021

Interest income

$ 7,882 $ 6,492 $ 15,206 $ 12,841

Interest expense

1,415 1,367 2,797 2,727

Net interest income

6,467 5,125 12,409 10,114

Provision for loan losses

188 86 348 442

Net interest income after

provision for loan losses

6,279 5,039 12,061 9,672

Non interest income

482 375 741 714

Non interest expense

2,569 2,240 5,117 4,436

Income before income taxes

4,192 3,174 7,685 5,950

Income tax expense

948 715 1,731 1,341

Net income

$ 3,244 $ 2,459 $ 5,954 $ 4,609

Net income per common share - basic

$ 1.46 $ 1.12 $ 2.69 $ 2.10

Net income per common share - diluted

$ 1.42 $ 1.08 $ 2.61 $ 2.04

* Derived from audited financial statements

For more information, contact:
Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708291/PB-Financial-Corporation-Reports-Record-Second-Quarter-2022-Earnings

Disclaimer

PB Financial Corp. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
