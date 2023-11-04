PB Fintech Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 8,116.28 million compared to INR 5,734.73 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 9,091.22 million compared to INR 6,338.39 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 202.44 million compared to INR 1,866.39 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.45 compared to INR 4.19 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.45 compared to INR 4.19 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 14,772.14 million compared to INR 10,786.6 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 16,658.7 million compared to INR 11,865.04 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 316.6 million compared to INR 3,909.73 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.71 compared to INR 8.81 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.71 compared to INR 8.81 a year ago.
PB Fintech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 04, 2023 at 09:40 am EDT
