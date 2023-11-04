PB Fintech Limited is an India-based company that provides an online platform for insurance and lending products by leveraging the power of technology, data and innovation. The Company is engaged in providing online marketing, consulting and technology services to insurer and lending partners. It provides access to insurance, credit and other financial products. The Company offers Policybazaar and Paisabazaar platform that addresses the online insurance and lending markets. The Policybazaar platform is an online platform for consumers and insurer partners to buy and sell core insurance products. The Paisabazaar is an independent digital lending platform that enables consumers to compare, choose and apply for personal credit products. Its platforms serve consumers with varied needs, credit profiles, demographics, employment types and income levels. Through its consumer-centric approach, the Company seeks to enable online research-based purchases of insurance and lending products.