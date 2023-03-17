PBCO Financial : Proxy (Opens in a new Window)

1528 Biddle Road Medford, Oregon 97504 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS To be held April 26, 2023 TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS: The annual meeting of the shareholders of PBCO Financial Corporation (the "Company"), the bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce, will be held at Rogue Valley Country Club, 2660 Hillcrest Road, Medford, Oregon at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. At the meeting, shareholders will act on the following matters: 1. Election of ten directors to serve one-year terms until the 2024 annual meeting and until their successors have been elected and qualified: • Roy G. Vinyard • William C. St. Laurent • R. Bryan Webber • Kenneth D. Trautman, Jr. • Kurt Kaufman • Benjamin Mackovak • Robert W. Mayers • James E. Teece • Kerry Johnson • Julia B. Beattie Ratify the appointment of the Bank's independent public accountants, and Transaction of such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments thereof. These matters are more fully described in the Proxy Statement, which follows. Only holders of shares of PBCO Financial Corporation common stock at the close of business on March 3, 2023, will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, this annual meeting, and any and all adjournments thereof. All shareholders will receive a proxy notice in the mail or by email if you have elected that option with a broker. Whether you plan to attend the shareholders' meeting or not, your vote is important. Please vote your shares online, by telephone or by mail today. Sincerely yours, Roy G. Vinyard Kenneth D. Trautman, Jr. Chairman of the Board Chief Executive Officer

1528 Biddle Road Medford, Oregon 97504 PROXY STATEMENT For the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held April 26, 2023 This proxy statement contains information related to the annual meeting of the shareholders of PBCO Financial Corporation ("Company"), the bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce, to be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders ("Annual Report") accompanies this proxy statement. The proxy materials are first being mailed to shareholders on or about March 17, 2023. We have prepared and made available this proxy statement to provide you with important information about the business to take place at the meeting. We are providing this information so that you will be fully informed when you vote your shares. If you owned shares of common stock of record as of March 3, 2023, you may vote at the annual meeting and any adjournments or postponements of it. To have a quorum to conduct business, there must be a majority of the outstanding shares represented at the meeting, in person or by proxy. An abstention from a given matter will not affect the presence of the shares as to determination of a quorum. The Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to be used at the meeting. You do not need to attend the meeting to vote your shares. Instead, you may simply vote your shares online, by telephone or by mail as instructed on the proxy notice received from the Company or from your broker. You may still attend the meeting even if you have submitted a revocable proxy. The cost of this proxy solicitation will be borne by the Company. The Company does not expect to pay any compensation for the solicitation of proxies but may reimburse brokers and other persons holding stock in their names, or in the names of nominees, for their expenses in sending proxy material to principals and obtaining their proxies. In addition to solicitation of proxies by mail, telephone and email, the Company may also use its directors, officers, and regular employees to solicit proxies from shareholders, either in person or by telephone, electronically, or mail, without extra compensation. PBCO Financial Corporation expects to first make this Proxy Statement, accompanying Form of Proxy, Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Annual Financial Report available to shareholders on or about March 17, 2023. Please follow the instructions on the proxy notice to vote your shares, even if you plan to attend the meeting. -1-

VOTING AT THE MEETING What is the purpose of the annual meeting? At the Company's annual meeting, shareholders will be asked to (1) consider and vote upon a proposal to elect ten (10) persons to the Board of Directors of the Company to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until their successors have been elected and have qualified, (2) ratify the appointment of the Company's independent public accountants, and (3) transact other business that properly comes before the meeting. In addition, the Company's management will report on its performance during the year ended December 31, 2022, current operations and trends, and respond to questions from shareholders. Who is entitled to vote? Only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023 (the "Record Date"), are entitled to receive notice of the annual meeting and to vote shares held on that date at the meeting, or any postponement or adjournment of the meeting. Who can attend the meeting? All shareholders as of the Record Date, or their duly appointed proxies, may attend the meeting and any adjournments or postponements of it. What constitutes a quorum? The presence at the meeting, in person or by proxy, of the holders of a majority of the shares of common stock outstanding on the Record Date will constitute a quorum, permitting the Company to conduct its business. If you come to the meeting or submit a proxy, but you abstain from voting on a given matter, we will still count your shares as present for determining a quorum. As of March 3, 2023, the Company had 5,325,035 shares of common stock outstanding. Proxies received but marked as abstentions and broker non-votes are counted only for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the meeting. Voting by proxy You do not have to attend the meeting. You may vote your shares by revocable proxy if you wish. The Company, or your broker, mailed you a proxy notice with instructions on how to view proxy materials online or request a copy by mail. The notice also contains a control number and instructions for voting. Have your proxy notice with you when you vote by any of the following methods: Vote online at www.proxyvote.com or

Vote by telephone at 1-800-690-6903 or

1-800-690-6903 or Vote by mail by requesting a paper copy of the proxy materials which includes a proxy card and instructions. You MAY NOTuse your notice to vote. -2-