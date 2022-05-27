Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PBF Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBF   US69318G1067

PBF ENERGY INC.

(PBF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/27 02:53:35 pm EDT
32.81 USD   +4.64%
02:28pPBF ENERGY : Announces Successful Renewal and Extension of Credit Facility, Total Availability Increases to $4.3 Billion - Form 8-K
PU
02:01pPBF ENERGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26MRC Global to Supply Pipe, Valves, Fittings Products to PBF Energy Unit's Renewable Diesel Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PBF Energy : Announces Successful Renewal and Extension of Credit Facility, Total Availability Increases to $4.3 Billion - Form 8-K

05/27/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PBF Energy Announces Successful Renewal and Extension of Credit Facility,
Total Availability Increases to $4.3 Billion

PARSIPPANY, NJ - May 25, 2022 - PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that its subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC, successfully completed a multi-year extension of its asset-based revolving credit facility ("Credit Facility"), with an aggregate commitment of $4.3 billion. The Credit Facility includes two committed tranches, an extended tranche of $2.75 billion that will mature in January 2025 and an existing tranche of $1.55 billion that retains the current maturity date in May 2023. The extended tranche of the Credit Facility may be increased under the accordion by up to $2.0 billion. The Credit Facility was extended with no other significant change in terms.

Erik Young, PBF Energy's Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our amended and extended, multi-year Credit Facility provides more than ample near-term liquidity and financial flexibility, and is a critical component of our continuing efforts to strengthen the balance sheet. We thank our bank group and appreciate their support and confidence in PBF Energy."

Bank of America, N.A. is the Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner and Administrative Agent for the 35-bank syndicate participating in the Credit Facility. Bank OZK; Citibank N.A.; MUFG Bank, Ltd.; NYCB Specialty Finance Company, LLC; PNC Bank, N.A.; Regions Bank; Royal Bank of Canada; and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners. Truist Bank, N.A. acted as Joint Bookrunner.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release relating to future plans, results, performance, expectations, achievements and the like are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond the company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to the risks disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC, as well as the risks disclosed in PBF Logistics LP's SEC filings and any impact PBF Logistics LP may have on the company's credit rating, cost of funds, employees, customers and vendors; risk relating to the securities markets generally; the supply, demand, prices and other market conditions for our products or crude oil; risk associated with the East Coast refining reconfiguration; our expectations with respect to our capital improvements and turnaround projects; risks associated with our obligation to buy Renewable Identification Numbers and related market risks related to the price volatility thereof; our ability to make, and realize the benefits from, acquisitions or investments, including in renewable diesel productions, on any announced time frame or at all; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental and consumer responses; our expectations regarding capital spending and the impact of market conditions on demand for the balance of 2022; and the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the company, unanticipated developments, regulatory approvals, changes in laws and other events that negatively impact the company. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.



About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

###
Contacts:
Colin Murray (investors)
ir@pbfenergy.com
Tel: 973.455.7578

Michael C. Karlovich (media)
mediarelations@pbfenergy.com
Tel: 973.455.8994


Disclaimer

PBF Energy Inc. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 18:27:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PBF ENERGY INC.
02:28pPBF ENERGY : Announces Successful Renewal and Extension of Credit Facility, Total Availabi..
PU
02:01pPBF ENERGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financi..
AQ
05/26MRC Global to Supply Pipe, Valves, Fittings Products to PBF Energy Unit's Renewable Die..
MT
05/26SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
05/26SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
05/26RBC Boosts Price Target on PBF Energy to $31 From $29, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
05/25PBF Energy Subsidiary Extends Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility
MT
05/23Piper Sandler Adjusts PBF Energy's Price Target to $43 From $36, Reiterates Overweight ..
MT
05/23INSIDER SELL : PBF Energy
MT
05/17INSIDER SELL : Pbf Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PBF ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38 964 M - -
Net income 2022 684 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 788 M 3 788 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 418
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart PBF ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
PBF Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PBF ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,35 $
Average target price 30,57 $
Spread / Average Target -2,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Nimbley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew C. Lucey Vice President-Finance
Charles Erik Young Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Spencer Abraham Independent Director
Wayne A. Budd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PBF ENERGY INC.141.71%3 788
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION57.93%407 100
CHEVRON CORPORATION50.48%346 966
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.25%211 633
BP PLC31.69%105 439
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.40%75 372