PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences
PR
12/15U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022
RE
12/12Sector Update: Energy Stocks Regain Leadership of Monday Markets
MT
PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences

12/19/2022 | 03:15pm EST
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Sankey Research Virtual Refining Conference on January 3, 2023 and the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on January 5-6, 2023.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-participate-in-industry-conferences-301706455.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
