    PBF   US69318G1067

PBF ENERGY INC.

(PBF)
  Report
2023-01-04
37.30 USD   -0.71%
PBF Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
PR
01/03PBF Energy to Redeem $525 Million in Outstanding Senior Notes Due 2023
MT
01/03PBF Energy Announces Notice of Full Redemption for PBF Logistics LP 6.875% Senior Notes due 2023
PR
PBF Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

01/04/2023 | 11:16am EST
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter 2022 on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-release-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-results-301713547.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
