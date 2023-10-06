Oct 6 (Reuters) - PBF Energy's 156,400 barrel-per-day refinery in Martinez, California, released petroleum coke dust on Friday morning, the Contra Costa Health Services (CCH) said.

Petroleum coke is a carbon intensive solid residue left over from coking units in refineries that break down residual oil into more highly valued products.

The refinery reported that the release began at 10:31 a.m. (1731 GMT) while workers were conducting maintenance, which was stopped due to the release, the CCH said in a statement.

The refinery "confirmed there will not be additional maintenance on Friday, and they will use a different process to complete the work," it added.

CCH also highlighted that there was no evidence of any immediate risk to public health in surrounding communities.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Josie Kao)