Feb 15 (Reuters) - PBF Energy reported a loss in its fourth quarter on Thursday, compared with a year-ago profit, as the U.S. refiner's margins eased from 2022 levels while fuel demand did not rise as quickly as expected.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based refiner said net loss attributable to the company stood at $48.4 million, or 40 cents per share, for three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $637.8 million, or $4.86 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)