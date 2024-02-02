PBF Energy Inc. announced that on January 31, 2024, Wayne Budd, the Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors of the company and a member of the Compensation Committee, informed the Company that he will not seek re-election as a director at the Company?s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Budd will continue to serve as a director (including in his capacity as the Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee) through the remainder of his current term which ends at the 2024 Annual Meeting. Mr. Budd?s decision not to seek re-election was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or the Board of Directors.