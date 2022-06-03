Log in
    PBFX   US69318Q1040

PBF LOGISTICS LP

(PBFX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
16.85 USD   +2.00%
05:31pPBF Energy to Participate in the Bank of America Energy Credit Conference
PR
05/27PBF ENERGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25PBF Energy Announces Successful Renewal and Extension of Credit Facility, Total Availability Increases to $4.3 Billion
PR
PBF Energy to Participate in the Bank of America Energy Credit Conference

06/03/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Bank of America Energy Credit Conference on June 8, 2022.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-participate-in-the-bank-of-america-energy-credit-conference-301560985.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
