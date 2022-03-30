Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PBF Logistics LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBFX   US69318Q1040

PBF LOGISTICS LP

(PBFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PBF Energy to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

03/30/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com.  The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-release-first-quarter-2022-earnings-results-301514297.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PBF LOGISTICS LP
05:56pPBF Energy to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
PR
03/21PBF Energy to Participate in the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference
PR
03/03PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2021 K-1 Tax Packages
PR
02/17PBF Logistics Filed 2021 Form 10-K
PR
02/17PBF LOGISTICS LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Join Afternoon Selloff
MT
02/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Resisting Weakness in Broader Thursday Markets
MT
02/10TRANSCRIPT : PBF Logistics LP, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10PBF LOGISTICS LP : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Quarterly Cash Distribution o..
PU
02/10PBF Logistics Posts Higher Q4 Profit; Issues FY22 Revenue Outlook; Maintains Quarterly ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PBF LOGISTICS LP
More recommendations