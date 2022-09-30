Advanced search
PBF LOGISTICS LP

(PBFX)
12:27pPBF Logistics to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
PR
12:25pPBF Energy to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
PR
09/02PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences
PR
PBF Energy to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

09/30/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com.  The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-release-third-quarter-2022-earnings-results-301638006.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.


