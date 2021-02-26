Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PBF Logistics LP    PBFX

PBF LOGISTICS LP

(PBFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PBF Logistics LP : Energy to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

02/26/2021 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in Raymond James' 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on March 2, 2021.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-participate-in-raymond-james-institutional-investor-conference-301236705.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PBF LOGISTICS LP
03:53pPBF LOGISTICS LP : Energy to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investor..
PR
02/25PBF LOGISTICS LP : Credit Suisse Raises PBF Logistics' Price Target to $13.50 fr..
MT
02/18PBF LOGISTICS LP : Filed 2020 Form 10-K
PR
02/18PBF LOGISTICS LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/11PBF LOGISTICS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
02/11PBF LOGISTICS LP : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Quarterly Cash Dist..
PR
01/05PBF LOGISTICS LP : Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
PR
01/05PBF LOGISTICS LP : to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
PR
01/04PBF LOGISTICS LP : UBS Adjusts PBF Logistics' Price Target to $15 From $14, Reit..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase of PBF Logistics Stock Extends 90-Day Positive..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ